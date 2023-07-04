Man (20s) charged after ‘huge amounts of damage’ to Irish Rail property in Dublin

The man allegedly severely vandalised a number of ‘trains and infrastructure’ in the Dublin region.

A man has been arrested and charged with causing “ huge amounts” of damage to Irish Rail property in Dublin.

The man, aged in his 20s, will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today, Tuesday July 4 in connection with a series of criminal damage incidents.

A source told the Sunday World exclusively that a "huge amount of damage” was caused.

The man allegedly severely vandalised a number of “trains and infrastructure” in the Dublin region.

Many of the alleged offences are believed to have taken place in the vicinity of Coolock, Dublin 17.

It is understood graffiti damage is at least part of the alleged offending.