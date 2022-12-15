Man (20s) arrested as gardaí seize €384k worth of cannabis plants in Monaghan

The man was taken to Castleblayney Garda station where he was later charged

A man has been arrested after gardai seized €384,000 worth of cannabis plants in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí raided a property in Castleblayney on Wednesday where they discovered 480 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

“A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this seizure,” a garda spokesperon said.

“He was taken to Castleblayney Garda station where he was later charged.

“He is due to appear before Cavan District Court this morning.”