Man (20s) arrested as gardaí seize €384k worth of cannabis plants in Monaghan
The man was taken to Castleblayney Garda station where he was later charged
A man has been arrested after gardai seized €384,000 worth of cannabis plants in Co Monaghan.
Gardaí raided a property in Castleblayney on Wednesday where they discovered 480 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.
Read more
“A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this seizure,” a garda spokesperon said.
“He was taken to Castleblayney Garda station where he was later charged.
“He is due to appear before Cavan District Court this morning.”
Today's Headlines
king of cash | Kinahan ally Raffaele Imperiale says he was making €300k a MONTH from drug-dealing
CRIME WORLD | Episode 209: 'Tall tales and bravado' as Jonathan Dowdall claims he tried to impress 'The Monk' (Day 3)
'nasty offence' | Homeless man (19) who robbed teens at Dublin DART stations jailed for 30 months
Dropping hints | Love Island star Amber Gill sparks romance rumours with Arsenal player Jen Beattie
brutal killing | Two men arrested after murder of man (22) found in Meath released without charge
Fatal shooting | Report on shooting of George Nkencho by gardai compiled by watchdog, court told
weed raid | Man (20s) arrested as gardaí seize €384k worth of cannabis plants in Monaghan
Al's back | Al Porter tells fans ‘you have no idea what this means to me” as stand-up shows sell out
Showstoppers | Adam King and Saoirse Ruane step out for Toy Show The Musical premiere
ry-led up | Fair City’s Ryan Andrews reveals ‘warning’ from girlfriend about his Everest climb