weed raid | 

Man (20s) arrested as gardaí seize €384k worth of cannabis plants in Monaghan

The man was taken to Castleblayney Garda station where he was later charged

Neil FetherstonhaughSunday World

A man has been arrested after gardai seized €384,000 worth of cannabis plants in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí raided a property in Castleblayney on Wednesday where they discovered 480 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

The plants were in various stages of growth

Read more

“A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this seizure,” a garda spokesperon said.

“He was taken to Castleblayney Garda station where he was later charged.

“He is due to appear before Cavan District Court this morning.”


Today's Headlines

More Courts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos