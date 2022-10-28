Man (20s) arrested and charged after car fire at home in north Dublin

Significant damage was caused to the vehicle as the suspects fled the scene in a van

A man in his 20s is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning after a car fire at a home in Cabra Dublin 7.

The man was arrested by gardai and later charged after an incident of criminal damage in the early hours of Thursday morning, October 27.

At approximately 12.30am, gardaí were alerted to a car fire at a residence in Cabra.

Significant damage was caused to the vehicle as the suspects fled the scene in a van.

“A short time later, while conducting a checkpoint on the Navan Road, Dublin 7, gardaí observed a vehicle driving dangerously,” gardai said.

“The van failed to stop for gardaí when signalled to do so. Following a managed containment operation, the van came to a stop on the River Road in Ashtown.”

All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The offending vehicle was seized by gardaí for a technical examination.

“One male (aged in his 20s) has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Friday 28th October,” gardai added.

“A male (aged in his 20s) and a female (aged in her 30s) were later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Investigations are ongoing.”