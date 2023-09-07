Man (20) sent for trial over unlawful use of computer and attempted theft following alleged crypto fraud

The charge alleges that at a place unknown within the State he dishonestly operated a computer, or caused it to be operated “with the intention of making gain for yourself or another or causing loss to another”.

A man accused of the unlawful use of a computer and attempted theft following an alleged cryptocurrency fraud has been sent for jury trial.

Adam Gray (20) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, of Barnlodge, Cappagh, Finglas, is facing numerous counts of unlawful use of a computer.

The charge alleges that at a place unknown within the State he dishonestly operated a computer, or caused it to be operated “with the intention of making gain for yourself or another or causing loss to another”.

He is also charged with attempted theft from different people at locations in Dublin.

In relation to the allegations, Garda David Kiely previously alleged a cryptocurrency account was set up and used to verify different card details not in the accused’s name.

Cryptocurrency was purchased with this account and the currency was moved to another wallet, the garda said.

The attempted theft charges related to a total of €1,249 while the amount of money alleged to have gone through the account was €8,136, the court heard.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge John O’Leary gave Mr Gray the formal alibi caution.

The judge assigned defence solicitor Valerie Buckley and one junior counsel on legal aid.

Mr Gray has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.