Man (19) sexually assaulted two women in queue to see Queen’s coffin, court told
Adio Adeshine also allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the mourners from behind
Two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in the queue to attend the Queen's lying in state, a court has heard.
Adio Adeshine, 19, allegedly exposed himself and pushed into the mourners from behind, as they waited in line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday after Westminster Hall opened its doors to the public.
He is said to have gone into the River Thames in an attempt to evade police before coming out and being arrested.
Adeshine was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
Wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit, he spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Walworth, south-east London, before pleading not guilty to the charges.
Read more
Outlining the allegations, prosecutor Alex Adowale, said: "The defendant was part of the queue to see the resting in state of Queen Elizabeth II."
His alleged victims are said to have been among the thousands of people who have been lining the banks of the River Thames to view the Queen's coffin.
The court heard the first complainant allegedly noticed Adeshine because she had not previously seen him, despite having waited in the queue with the same people for hours.
She is said to have noticed him getting closer to her before feeling something touching her back, then turned to see he had exposed himself.
The woman later allegedly saw Adeshine acting in a similar way towards another woman, before security were alerted and police called.
He is said to have thrown his phone into the Thames before entering the water himself, but was arrested shortly after coming out of the river.
Deputy Chief Magistrate refused to grant Adeshine bail, remanding him in custody ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on October 14.
Today's Headlines
love and support | Denise Smith: ‘Tallaght will carry Lisa, Chelsea and Christy’s family through this tragedy’
'a bit lost' | Mrs Brown’s Boys star Fiona O’Carroll opens up about split from co-star husband
flash mob | Profile: How flash mobster Johnny Morrissey became the Kinahan cartel’s money man
critically ill | Gardaí were told baby who was rushed to hospital with critical injuries ‘fell down stairs’
sex chat | Lucy Kennedy says people being open about going to sex parties would lessen the stigma
Court settlement | Man who claims he was sexually abused by a Catholic priest settles damages action for €350k
Bord na groan | Further pain for 140,000 households as new hike in bin charges set to hit
discrimination | Actor and film director John Connors says Irish state ‘went to war with Travellers'
Covid tensions | Revealed: Man who threw hot coffee at shop worker in row over face mask
attack claim | Man (19) sexually assaulted two women in queue to see Queen’s coffin, court told