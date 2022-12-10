Man (19) held over allegedly setting fire to balcony of Dublin apartment
Jason Hughes appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Dublin District Court today
A 19-year-old man charged with causing fire damage to an apartment in Tallaght, Dublin, has been remanded in custody.
Jason Hughes of Bawnlea Green, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Dublin District Court on Saturday.
He was charged with setting fire to a balcony of an apartment at Pairc na Greine in Tallaght, damaging the interior and exterior of the residence on Friday.
The offence is contrary to the Criminal Damage Act.
Garda Aaron Melinn arrested him in the early hours of Saturday and Mr Hughes "made no reply" to charge.
Read more
Garda Melinn told the court that he had objections to bail.
However, defence counsel Kevin McCrave informed Judge Dempsey that his client was reserving his position about bail and consented to be remanded in custody.
He said the accused, who did not address the court, intended to make a bail application at a later stage.
Judge Dempsey remanded Mr Hughes in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday for a bail hearing.
Noting the accused was unemployed and on social welfare, he granted legal aid.
Mr Hughes has not yet indicated how he will plead. Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions have to be obtained.
Today's Headlines
Newry murder | Police get extra 36 hours to hold man over Mark Lovell murder as funeral takes place
GAA star | Tragic girl (13) who died after being hit by car in Co Fermanagh was one club’s ‘brightest lights’
wrath of moses | Court refuses ‘default’ against Kinahan-linked MTK in €15m racketeering case
latest clips | Harry and Meghan share unseen wedding snaps in teaser for new Netflix episode
'special day' | Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian share cute snaps from daughter’s christening
heartbroken | Couple married for 80 years die holding hands just hours apart
all smiles | Alexandra Burke shares rare snap of baby with Irish footballer Darren Randolph
Behind bars | Gangland killer Robert ‘Roo’ Redmond also suspect in another Coolock murder
Explainer | Breakdown of social welfare payment dates over Christmas period
bum deal | Every move of drug dealing trio to be monitored in Serious Crime Prevention Order