Madeline McCann chief suspect won’t be prosecuted over rape of Irish woman

A German court today announced that it does not have jurisdiction to try Christian Brueckner in relation to five sexual offences.

Madeleine McCann went missing from her parents’ holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007 (PA) — © PA

The chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeline McCann will not be prosecuted over the rape of an Irish woman.

One of these relates to the rape of Hazel Behan, who was working as a holiday representative on the Algarve in 2004 when she was assaulted.

However, prosecutors have told independent.ie that they expect to appeal the decision.

Ms Behan, who it's understood has been informed of the development by her legal team, declined to comment when contacted.

Last October the regional court in the German city of Braunschweig charged Christian Brueckner with five counts of sexual assault and rape.

The 45-year-old, who is currently serving a jail term for raping a pensioner, has previously been identified as the chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeline McCann in 2007.

The British girl was aged four when she vanished while on a family holiday in Portugal.

The Braunschweig regional court has now ruled that it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Brueckner in relation to the sexual offences.

This, officials said, is because he was last residing outside of the local district in the nearby state of Saxon-Anhalt.

While the ruling does not effect his current prison term, it may impact the investigation by Braunschweig officials into the McCann case.

Prosecutors have told Independent.ie they are continuing their investigations and that they expect to appeal the ruling to a higher court.

Christian Wolters, of the Braunschweig prosecution office, said: "Firstly, the decision does not change anything: we continue to investigate the Maddie case and the accused remains in custody.

"With regard to the decision of the Braunschweig Regional Court on jurisdiction in the proceedings pending there, we will first carefully examine the reasons and then probably have the decision reviewed by the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court," Mr Wolters said.

"In view of a decision by the Higher Regional Court, we continue to assume that we have jurisdiction, so that the investigations in the Maddie case will continue as planned.

"From our point of view, there is currently no reason to speculate about the possible responsibility of the Magdeburg public prosecutor's office for the investigations in the Maddie case and any associated submission of the proceedings."

Brueckner, who can only be identified by German officials as Christian B due to the country’s strict privacy laws, is currently serving a seven-year jail term for the rape of a US woman (72) in 2005.

He spent large amounts of time in the Algarve between 1995 to 2007 where he was a drifter with a string of previous convictions for sex offences and child abuse.

In June 2020 he was named as a chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeline McCann, who was last seen on May 3, 2007.

A month later the investigation into the rape of Ms Behan was reopened after she came forward saying she believed Brueckner was her attacker.

At the time she told police the man involved was about 6ft 1in tall (1.85m), had “blond eyebrows, piercing blue eyes” and spoke English with a German accent.

Ms Behan said she also noted similarities between her attack and the rape of the American woman.

She previously said she was ‘mind blown’ when details of his attack on the 72-year-old emerged, saying there were similar tactics and methods in both crimes.

Recalling her attack previously, she said she was awoken to someone calling her name and saw a man armed with a 12in machete standing in the room.