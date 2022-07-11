Machete attack drug dealer who had explosive thrown through his window withdraws €60,000 ‘fall’ claim

Kelly said he had been out jogging when he tripped on an open drain where a water meter was due to be installed

A CONVICTED drug dealer who previously had a threat against his life, withdrew a personal injury claim for up to €60,000 this week on the morning it was due to get underway.

Christopher Kelly (37), from Greenfort Gardens, Clondalkin, Dublin, had been seeking compensation from South Dublin County Council and Irish Water after he said he was injured when he tripped on an open shore where a water meter was due to be installed while out jogging in Clondalkin in August 2015.

Kelly, who previously had an explosive thrown through the window of his home and was warned by Gardaí of a credible threat to his life, arrived at Dublin Circuit Civil Court on Friday morning for his case, which the court heard would take an hour.

However, Kelly, who was also seriously injured in a machete attack six years ago, decided to withdraw the case and walk away with nothing just before the case was due to get underway.

Lawyers for Kelly said that the case had been settled and no costs were being sought by either side.

Judge Gerard Griffin then struck out the case.

Kelly had only been released from prison after serving an eight-year sentence for drug dealing when he claimed to have been injured in the fall in August 2015.

He said he had been out jogging when he tripped on an open drain where a water meter was due to be installed but couldn’t be due to protests against water meters in the area at the time.

Previously a court heard how Kelly had been caught with almost €50,000 worth of cocaine, heroin and cannabis in three separate raids by gardaí in 2007 and 2008 and faced death threats over the seizures.

Kelly was holding and bagging drugs for a west Dublin organised crime gang and later came under threat from the same gang after being caught.

Gardaí had put Kelly under surveillance before raiding his home on November 21, 2007, where they found cocaine, heroin, cannabis and weighing scales.

He had the cocaine divided into deals in bags.

The total value of that haul was just under €4,000.

Kelly told gardaí that he was holding the cocaine to “bag it” and “move on” in an attempt to partly pay off a drug debt that he had built up with a local gang.

He did not tell gardaí who he was working with because he was in fear of them.

After that arrest, an explosive device was thrown in the widow of his home but he wasn’t injured. A number of men also called to his house to threaten him around the same time.

Despite already being caught with drugs, Kelly continued his involvement in the drug trade and gardai raided his home for a second time on January 11, 2008, after receiving confidential information and found a bag of crack cocaine, three bags of heroin and digital weighing scales.

They also found a quantity of cocaine in a tin box, which he threw from a bedroom window into a neighbour’s garden when the raid was underway.

The drugs was valued at just under €7,000.

He pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs and around that time Gardaí warned him that they

had credible intelligence that there was a threat to his life.

Two weeks later, he was arrested for a third time after leaving a house in Harelawn Park. Gardaí had him under surveillance and watched as he removed a package from undergrowth in a public park earlier that day and bring it to the house in Harelawn.

Gardaí moved into arrest him and he ran back into the house and tried to escape through the back garden. Gardaí chased him before he stopped and shouted: “Stop, I’ll give up.”

Three bags of heroin valued at just under €37,000 were seized in that incident.

During his court hearing his barrister said Kelly had a serious drug habit which progressed from cannabis to cocaine and he was in a “cycle of debt”.

Gardaí told the court hearing that he received a text message which implied he would “probably be shot” by the gang.

The court also heard he had taken a loan of €15,000 from his family and agreed to give up his dole money in an effort to clear his debt.

His troubles continued after his release from prison and he was seriously injured in a machete attack at the end of May 2016.

He also led gardaí on a high-speed car chase in Kildare on Halloween in 2018.

He was approaching a Garda checkpoint in Allenwood at 12.40pm that day but took off at speed in an Audi S3.

Gardaí reached speeds of 160kmh trying to pursue him but Kelly was going faster and they were unable to keep up with him.

Gardaí later located the car near Kilmeague.

When Kelly appeared in Naas District Court in 2019, his barrister said the defendant claimed he panicked at the checkpoint because his friend was smoking a joint in the car. He was sentenced to six months in prison for dangerous driving and banned from driving for six months.

The court heard that Kelly had 27 previous convictions.