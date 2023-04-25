Loyalist Dee Coleman to stand trial on kidnap and attempted murder charges

Coleman and four other men are accused of kidnapping and attempting to murder a man who was brutally beaten and left naked in a field to die

Leading loyalist David ‘Dee’ Coleman and four other men have been ordered to stand trial accused of kidnapping and attempting to murder a man who was brutally beaten and left near naked in a field to die.

Coleman (37), formerly of the Shankill Road area of Belfast but now with an address in north Antrim, appeared in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday alongside his co-accused.

Each of the men confirmed they were aware of the charges against them and that they had no objections to a preliminary enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any criminal case to the Crown Court.

The five accused of attempted murder and kidnap of are: Coleman (37), from Fountain Street in Ballymena; Mark Bradshaw (52), from High Street in Ballymena; David Philip Cherry (40), from Waveney Park in Belfast; Sean Davies (40), from Queens Park in Saintfield; and Glen Sheridan (46), from Florence Walk in Belfast.

Coleman, Bradshaw and Davies are also charged with arson by setting fire to the alleged victim’s Volvo jeep.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court yesterday but previous courts heard how the victim was left “a hair’s breadth from death” after he was allegedly beaten and tortured in Coleman’s Ballymena flat.

It is the police case that the victim was summoned to Coleman’s house in the town over a drugs debt and, once there, he was stabbed with a hot knife and had his jaw and skull smashed with a hatchet.

It is alleged the man was forced to use his own clothes to mop up his own blood, before being forced into the boot of a car.

A previous court heard claims the man was driven to a field outside the town, where he was dumped unconscious wearing just his shoes and boxer shorts on October 11, 2021.

It was the police case that the victim was summoned to Coleman’s flat under the pretence of packing cocaine to repay a debt.

It is claimed he was forced to hand over his mobile phone and with Cherry going through its contents, “providing Mr Coleman with information from the phone to suggest the victim had been hacking customers’ phones and taking customers from Mr Coleman, Mr Coleman has assaulted” the victim while Sheridan stood “laughing” in the kitchen encouraging the assault.

Although the victim was attacked on October 11, he was not able to make a statement until November 19 due to being under sedation in an intensive care unit. In that statement he claimed that Coleman had “produced a knife, heating it on a gas hob, stabbing the injured party in the chest, close to his heart” before slicing his face “to the bone”.

The court also heard claims the victim was ordered to strip and clean up his own blood and how he allegedly heard Coleman make a phone call during which he asked “where he could get rid of someone”.

It has been alleged that Sheridan was armed with a hatchet and a knife which he used to threaten the victim and force him into the boot of a BMW car and, with Cherry behind the wheel, they drove the victim to a field, where Sheridan allegedly used the back end of the hatchet to smash the victim’s head and shatter his jaw, detaching his palette.

At around 8am that morning, a passing bin lorry spotted the near-naked victim in a field and doctors have offered the opinion that the victim, who was only spotted because of the extra height of the lorry, was within an hour from death from possible hypothermia or blood loss.

In court yesterday, prosecuting counsel Michael Chambers submitted there was a prima facie case against each of the defendants, which was conceded by their respective defence barristers.

Returning the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial, District Judge Alan White remanded all five back into custody and scheduled arraignments to be heard on May 22.