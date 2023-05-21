Loyalist bandsman facing UDA charge either ‘a guinea pig or scapegoat’, court told

A defence solicitor told the court that while police had identified 29 people in the march, only McGrath had been charged

A loyalist bandsman accused of having items supporting the UDA “is either a guinea pig or a scapegoat”, a court has been told.

Kris McGrath (36), of Blackthorn Court in Coleraine, faces two charges relating to a parade on September 25, 2021.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena court that while police had identified 29 people in the march, only McGrath had been charged.

“He is suspended from his employment and isn’t allowed to work while this case is ongoing,” the lawyer said.

The prosecution has yet to open its case against McGrath, whom the court was told was picked out from a video.

The defence solicitor questioned why their client was the only person charged, saying: “He is either being used as a guinea pig or a scapegoat in a test prosecution.”

The PPS said there would be eight witnesses at the contest in August, and suggested the defence agree on some of its evidence, but that was dismissed.

The case will be reviewed next month.