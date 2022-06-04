Louth man calls judge 'baldy 'b*****d' after he refuses to let him hug girlfriend in court

Gardai had charged him with dangerous driving at Termonfeckin Co. Louth and criminal damage to two other cars during the same incident on the night of May 30.

A CO. Louth man refused bail over a collision launched in a foul-mouthed outburst after a judge refused to let his girlfriend hug him in court.

Dylan Hafford, 24, of Francis Street, Drogheda, appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

He sat silently throughout the bail hearing and was remanded in custody.

Escorted from the courtroom, he asked the judge for permission to hug his girlfriend before he was taken away.

However, the request was denied, at which he roared: “dirty k****er, shove your remand up your h**e, you baldy b******d” and “p***k” as he was led out.

Garda Martin Mellsop told a contested bail hearing it was alleged gardai saw Mr Hafford at 11.30 pm driving “erratically” and “on the wrong side of the road at high speed” before crashing into two parked vehicles.

Afterwards, two occupants of the crashed car got out and fled.

Garda Mellsop objected to bail due to the seriousness of the incident.

Mr Hafford, who was arrested on Friday, also faced another charge for criminal damage of a woman’s bedroom window on Francis Street, in Drogheda, on April 7.

Mr Hafford’s replied “not guilty” when charged.

His solicitor Aonghus McCarthy also told the court that his client denies the offences and “is contesting every piece of evidence” in the garda's bail objections.

He said his client would abide by bail conditions: live with a relative in a different part of Co. Louth, stay away from Termonfeckin, and he would undertake not to drive any motor vehicle.

Mr McCarthy submitted that the was no evidence to rebut his client’s entitlement to bail.

Judge Simms remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on June 9, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He also granted him legal aid after noting Mr Hafford was on social welfare.