Lorry driver who ploughed through garden and narrowly missed family home 'dozed off'

Arturas Plutusevicius appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court in Co Donegal charged with dangerous driving.

The scene of the crash and (inset) Arturas Plutusevicius

The driver of an articulated lorry ploughed through a garden narrowly missing a family's home after dozing off at the wheel.

The court heard that on January 3rd, 2022, a large articulated lorry crashed into the garden of a local family at Killyverry, Newtowncunningham.

The lorry came to a standstill just inches from the front of the house.

Nobody was injured following the incident but the driver was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be examined.

The 46-year-old accused is charged with dangerous driving over the incident which happened at 6.45am on January 3, 2022.

Solicitor for the accused, Ms Donna Crampsie, said there had been a momentary lapse of concentration and that Plutusevicius had dozed off at the wheel.

The lorry had crossed the road and careered into the front garden of the home.

She said there had been no damage caused to the house but a garden gate had been damaged but that had been remedied since.

Ms Carmpsie added that her client was very remorseful over the incident.

He had been off for two days before the incident and worked unsociable hours adding that it took him some time to get back into his flow.

She added that there had been no issue with the tachograph on the lorry.

Plutusevicius, of Blackthorn Lodge, Balbriggan, County Dublin, was accompanied to court by his employer.

Responding, Judge Eiteain Cunningham said it was the fact that the accused came back tired after two days off work which concerned her.

“Days off are to recuperate,” Judge Cunningham said.

She said she would have to think about the issue and the case was adjourned until September 4.