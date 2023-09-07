Longford OAP who planted bomb during Queen's visit charged with defacing council wall

Donal Billings (73) pleaded guilty to graffiting a wall with the message: 'No drugs, no drink, no damage'

This is the face of a Longford man who defaced a local authority wall barely seven months after serving just over six years in prison for his role in planting a bomb on a bus during late Queen Elizabeth's visit to Ireland over a decade ago.

Donal Billings (73), of Fee Court, Longford pleaded guilty at a sitting of Longford District Court to graffiting a wall on August 9 this year with the message: 'No drugs, no drink, no damage'.

The court heard Billings left the message on the county council owned wall in "protest" at an apparent rise in drug abuse and anti-social behaviour in a small residential area close to where the pensioner lived.

Donal Billings

Court presenter Sgt Enda Daly said the accused was arrested after gardaí came across the Longford man walking away from a wall with a paintbrush and a tub of paint in hand.

Presiding Judge Bernadette Owens was informed that gardaí later brought Mr Billings to Longford garda station for questioning and where he was later charged with criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her client was at his "wits' end" at how a walkway close to his home had succumbed to such unsavoury elements.

"He took it upon himself to write this on the wall believing it would in some way inhibit these people from engaging in such an unsociable manner," she said.

The court was told Billings co-operated with gardaí throughout his arrest and subsequent detention.

In delivering her verdict, Judge Owens said while the court was acutely aware of Billings' "very significant" previous convictions, it equally had to decide on the "proportionality" of any penalty it chose to hand down.

In giving Mr Billings credit for his early guilty plea, Judge Owens said the most appropriate sanction in those circumstances was to adjourn the case for a period of time to allow the accused to tender a cash donation of €250 to Longford Tidy Towns.

Billings walked free from Portlaoise Prison in January a little over six years into an eight and a half year sentence handed down by the Special Criminal Court in December 2016.

That came after the Longford pensioner was found guilty the previous month by the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court of the unlawful possession of an explosive substance at Longford railway station car park on May 16th, 2011.

Donal Billings

Billings was further convicted of four offences under the Criminal Law Act of 1976 of knowingly making false reports tending to show that an offence had been committed.

The device, which gardaí intercepted following a bomb warning Billings himself called in, would have resulted in the “complete destruction of the vehicle", his trial at the time heard.

Billings was identified as the caller through phone records, notes, a SIM Card and a mobile phone.

Two days later he made another call saying that two mortars had been left in Dublin Castle set for 8pm, during the State banquet for the queen.

During that call he told gardaí: “I’m a member of the Republican Brotherhood, Squad A. Two mortars are set for Dublin Castle at 8pm.

“This is for the Queen of blood and war of Iraq.”

In delivering sentence at the time, Mr Justice Tony Hunt branded Billings' actions in placing a highly dangerous explosive on a public transport vehicle as an “outrageous, highly irresponsible and dangerous act”.

In July 2020, he lost an appeal against the severity of his eight-and-a-half year sentence.

Court President Justice George Birmingham said there was "no merit" in grounds upon which the appeal was lodged, describing Billings' jail term as "a very lenient sentence".

Billings is due to return before a sitting of Longford District Court on January 2, 2024.