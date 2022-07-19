Longford feud mobster sentenced for handling stolen caravan after major CAB raid

It was also revealed the incident occurred while Hannifin was on bail.

A leading figure behind a Longford based organised crime gang who is currently serving a jail term for 'making shreds' of another man in a vicious feud related stabbing has been convicted of handling stolen property following a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) raid.

Denis Hannifin (42), of Curry, Athlone Road, Longford, was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court today charged with the possession of a stolen Cosmos Lunar caravan at Curry, Athlone Road, Longford on July 6, 2020.

That came after a huge CAB led operation backed up by local gardaí in July 2020, led to cash totalling over €100,000, 11 vehicles, three caravans and designer watches, handbags and clothing being seized as part of a major search operation.

The operation, which had been planned for weeks, saw 12 properties being searched, one of which included Hannfin’s home address at Curry, Athlone Road, Longford.

Hannifin pleaded guilty to the incident as Detective Sergeant Kenneth Holahan gave evidence of how CAB officers carried out a search of Hannifin’s home on the date in question before later arresting and charging the father of six under section 18 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Defence counsel Andrea Callan BL, said her client had collected the stolen caravan from a ferry a week after it had been stolen in the UK.

She said the accused was instructed by his brother in law to take charge of the mobile home before selling it on as “part payment” for what he believed was a bona fide transaction.

Ms Callan said the Longford man had been cooperative with the ensuing CAB investigation which followed, insisting there was no mal-intent on her client’s part to profit from the incident.

Judge Bernadette Owens said given the caravan’s “very substantial value” and given how Hannifin was on bail at the time, there was an “even greater onus” on the accused to ensure all necessary checks were carried out.

She consequently sentenced him to two months in prison, directing the term to run concurrently to the prison sentence Hannifin is currently serving.

Hannifin,who is not due for release until November 2024, was sentenced to a total of 52 months in jail in May, with eight suspended after causing serious injury to his second cousin Denis McGinley in December 2018.

Hannafin was convicted by a jury of assault, affray as well as possession and production of a knife at Longford Shopping Centre following a week long trial in February.

The Longford man had pleaded not guilty to the incident after the pair became embroiled in a violent row inside the doors of the shopping centre, leaving his victim with life-changing mental and physical scars, one of which included a 30 cm wound to his chest.