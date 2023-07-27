Lone wolf bomber Christine Connor in court accused of assaulting three prison officers

Connor is serving 20 years for a 2013 murder attempt on a PSNI officer

Lone wolf bomber Christine Connor has appeared in court accused of assaulting three prison officers.

Connor is serving 20 years for a 2013 murder attempt on a police officer.

She appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video link from Hydebank Wood detention centre.

No details were read to the court other than for a police officer to say she could connect the accused to the three assault charges.

Connor, dressed in a black top, stayed silent throughout, refusing to recognise the court.

A prison staff member confirmed that they could hear the court proceedings clearly via the video link.

Defence solicitor Oliver Roche confirmed his client understood the charges against her.

Connor was charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of assault on April 7 this year.

The incident is believed to have happened after Connor refused to come back in from the prison yard where she was sunbathing.

Having heard that Connor is a “sentenced prisoner,” District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned the case to August 23.

Connor was convicted of attempted to murder a police officer in 2013. She lured them to the scene by making a bogus 999 call claiming to be the victim of domestic violence.

The court heard at the time she was not aligned with any group and had planned the attack with the assistance of a man from England who she lured into sending her the parts for improvised grenades by catfishing him with pictures of a Swedish model.

An American man was also duped into sending her hundreds of dollars to support a group she claimed to lead called United Struggle.

Both men later took their own lives, one before his case could be heard the other after hearing that Ms Connor had pleaded guilty.

Christine Connor (Credit: PressEye)

The Belfast woman made two attempts at murdering police officers on two separate dates and both involved her making hoax 999 calls to lure them to where she was hiding.

The first attempt did not result in injury, although the improvised explosive device (IED) did detonate.

Connor used this failed attack as a ‘trial run’ for the strike on May 28, when she threw two IEDs at officers from the lane beside the house she had lured officers to.

In the second incident, a bogus 999 call lured PSNI officers to the Crumlin Road in the early hours of May 28.

When officers attended a house in the area a pipe bomb was thrown at them from a nearby alleyway.

At the scene police found evidence linking Connor to the attack, including a hoodie top which bore her blood, as well as a shopping bag containing her phone and gloves with her DNA on them.

She was first convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 16 years in prison. The decision was overturned by the Court of Appeal the following year, after judges ruled Connor's purported admissions were ambiguous and should not have been used in evidence.

Connor was convicted of attempted murder and possession of explosives following a second trial in August 2020.

In January 2021, senior judges ruled that the 20-year term imposed at that time was “unsustainably generous” and increased it by five years.

She is currently housed in a specially built facility in Hydebank Wood detention centre.

The dissident republican refused to be housed in the main prison population, claiming she is a political prisoner.

She was the sole inhabitant of the £500,000 Fern 4, before being joined in August 2020 by Sharon Rafferty Jordan and Amanda McCabe, also known as Mandy Duffy, who are awaiting trial on New IRA membership as part of Operation Arbacia.