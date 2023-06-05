Limerick woman burst into tears after ex walked free despite sex assault conviction

Colan James Eardley (33) walked free from court two weeks ago after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual assault of his former girlfriend

A woman who was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her former partner burst into tears when he received a suspended sentence — and tried to speak to her afterwards.

Colan James Eardley (33) walked free from court two weeks ago after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual assault of his former girlfriend Nicola Connery while she slept.

Nicola told the Sunday World how she was distraught because Eardley received a two year suspended sentence, and to make matters worse he tried to approach her in the courtroom after the sentencing hearing at Limerick Circuit Court.

“He came down from the stand. He was literally the length of my wrist to my elbow away from me. He was that close to me. He has some nerve. I told him ‘once is a mistake, more than once is a choice and you knew full well what you were doing’.

“I said ‘you’re a monster, you have me destroyed for the rest of my life’, and I walked straight out the doors.”

She said Eardley, who has an address at Ducart House, Steamboat Quay, in Limerick, tried to speak to her but she wouldn’t let him.

“Before he even had to the chance to say anything I said ‘I don’t want to hear his voice’. I’d love to know where he got the nerve to think he could come down to me after it. My mother got so upset, she had to be removed from the courtroom because of how upset she got after she heard the sentence was suspended.

“The tears were flowing out of my eyes and I was just sitting there staring at the judge, then he [Eardley] came down and I was like ‘no, he is not helping the situation in any way possible’.”

The judge then ordered Eardley to remain in court while Nicola left the building.

“His father showed up at the court. My mother apologised to his father for freaking out from parent to parent. He said ‘it’s fine, there’s no need for apologies I’m disgusted myself.’ Fair play to his father.”

Nicola’s barrister told her they would contact the DPP requesting they appeal the leniency of Eardley’s sentence.

Nicola told the Sunday World how her life has been ruined by the sexual assaults and she is now constantly on edge, has massive trust issues and has great difficulties sleeping.

She had been in a relationship with Eardley for two-and-a-half years at the time of the assaults, which took place in Castlecourt Apartments on Clancy Strand in Limerick where they were living.

The incidents happened in late 2017 and early 2018 when Nicola was 21 and Eardley was 27.

She was a very deep sleeper and on each of the occasions she woke up to find her clothes removed and there were signs she had been sexually assaulted while sleeping.

Nicola immediately confronted him but Eardley denied he had done anything.

“I asked him numerous times ‘did you do something’ and he said ‘no are you accusing me of something, you know I don’t lie’. He’d cause a big argument then, saying ‘you’re calling me a liar’.”

Despite her telling him that she did not want any such activity to take place, he continued to carry out the attacks and he would deny it when she confronted him.

After the third attack Nicola ended the relationship.

“I said I’m not OK with this I’m not living with this any longer. It was going on months.

“He was saying, ‘I’m not a liar, I don’t tell lies’ while he was literally lying to my face.”

After Nicola ended the relationship, Eardley finally admitted he had been sexually assaulting her while she was sleeping.

“The day when I left him he said ‘I’m sorry I did it’. He admitted everything when I broke up with him. He knew that was the end of it.”

While he admitted to Nicola what he did, he told friends she was lying and she ended up losing a very close friend who sided with Eardley.

“After I broke up with him he denied it to absolutely everybody. He told them we broke up because of my own childish mistake. He made me out to be a liar, that I’d make up something as sick as that. I had a friend who was literally like a brother to me and I lost him as a friend over this. He sided with him.”

Nicola went to gardai to make a complaint two months after the final sexual assault.

“I waited two months to report it but no one understands the strength it took me to go down and say ‘how do I go about reporting someone sexually abusing me in my sleep?’ The strength that took me. I was shaking inside. It took over five hours to give my statement.”

While Eardley denied to friends that he carried out the sex assaults, he admitted it to gardai when questioned.

“CJ was called in to the station and an investigator asked him ‘did that girl give you consent?’ and he said ‘no’.

“He lied to the public but when it came to the legal end he admitted it straight out.”

Nicola said she wanted to thank Garda Mary O’Connor and other officers who were involved in the case.

She said Eardley doesn’t realise the lasting damage he has done.

“He was saying he was very good to me and he loved me. If he loved me so much he wouldn’t have done what he did to me.

“I said in my victim impact statement that the only man I can trust now is my father. I’ve serious trust issues.

“I’m frightened to walk anywhere on my own. I can’t walk 10 minutes without my head turning around to see if he’s there.”

Nicola said before all this happened she was an extremely deep sleeper but now she is the opposite.

“My sleep is still ruined. I remember at a birthday party before all this I was in such a deep sleep they all thought I was dead.

“Now if there’s the slightest knock on the door or someone calling me or the slightest bit of noise and I’m awake. He doesn’t realise the impact he’s caused on my life by doing that.”

As a result of her having trouble sleeping, she now works night shifts.

“No one understands what I’m going through on a daily basis because of what he did to me,” she said.

Nicola said being asleep in bed with her partner should have been when she felt safest, but Eardley has destroyed that.

“You’re meant to be at your safest with that person but I felt nowhere near safe after that,” she said.

Nicola said the sentence was too lenient.

“He basically got off free. He might be on the register but he’s still able to walk the streets after what he’s done. I could go into town and still have to bump into him.

“I wouldn’t care if he only got two weeks, that would at least be two weeks where I felt safe walking into that town.

“At least he got some sort of punishment because he’s basically got off scot-free with it. It’s not fair.”

She said Eardley is now in a new relationship and his current partner is standing by him.

“He has another girlfriend and she was there at the court case. She was there as well in January when he pleaded guilty. I was sick to my stomach. I was thinking ‘how can you like someone knowing he has admitted doing something horrible to me in my sleep?’

“She knows full well what he did but is still supporting him.”

Nicola said she waived her right to anonymity because she wants people to know what Eardley did to her and wants people to know she was telling the truth

“When I left him, I said everyone is going to find out, the truth will come out no matter how long it took.”