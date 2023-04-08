Limerick woman avoids jail after designer shop crime spree at Kildare Village outlet

Lisa Kirby was caught with stolen brands including Karl Lagerfeld, Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Guess, Armani, Levi’s, Michael Kors, SuperDry, Puma, Timberland and Nike

A designer shoplifter who targeted top-of-the-range clothes in a crime spree has escaped being sent to prison after admitting the thefts.

Lisa Kirby, from Hyde Road, Limerick, was caught with stolen brands including Karl Lagerfeld, Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Guess, Armani, Levi’s, Michael Kors, SuperDry, Puma, Timberland and Nike.

The designer shops at the Kildare Village outlet, however, did not want the €1,300 worth of goods seized by gardaí returned to them.

Kirby had been able to remove security tags in dressing rooms and walk out of the stores with the stolen items in bags, it was heard in court.

She and Glen Houlihan, from Sycamore Avenue, Limerick, were spotted by security staff, who called gardaí in February 2020 who found them in a Mercedes in the car park with the stolen items.

They were arrested at the scene and all the items were recovered, but the shops did not want them back.

Houlihan had previously been dealt with by the court and was sentenced to 240 hours of community service.

Kirby, who had failed to appear at a previous court hearing, was arrested on a warrant, it was heard at Naas Circuit Court last week.

She stole the clothes to pay off a drug debt at the time, according to Garda evidence heard in court, and admitted using her hands to break off the security tags.

She pleaded guilty to four counts of stealing from Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Levi’s, with the other charges taken into consideration.

Kirby has 30 previous convictions, mostly for road traffic offences, but three were for theft — the last of which was dealt with in 2014 at District Court level.

Her defence lawyer explained that she was no longer in a relationship with Houlihan, who was with her on the day.

The 36-year-old woman is a mother of four children and has been addicted to alcohol and cocaine for a number of years.

It was added that she was brought up in “an impoverished area of Limerick” and two people she had known had died as a result of drugs, the news of which she had “taken badly”.

Kirby was remorseful and apologetic in her interview with gardaí.

Judge Dara Hayes said she hadn’t dealt with the Probation Service very well and they were not in a position to provide him with any useful information.

He said the headline sentence in such a case is two years, which he mitigated to 18 months and then suspended it in full considering her co-accused was not given a custodial sentence.