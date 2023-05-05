Limerick mobster Ger Dundon jailed for 15 years in UK for extortion plot

The notorious gangland criminal had changed his name by deed poll to Darren McClean and had been tried and convicted under that name.

Notorious Limerick gangster Ger Dundon has been jailed for 15 years in a London court after being convicted over an extortion plot in which he threatened to shoot two men in the head.

Judge John Dodds described Dundon, who appeared in court under the name Darren McClean, "as a committed career criminal” who acted in a vicious and cruel manner.

He told Dundon: “You lived a life of crime, you are a career criminal and are prepared to use the threat of extreme violence….to carry out your goal.”

The judge recommend that he served at least half of that sentence before he can be considered for release on licence.

He had been convicted by a jury of two charges of conspiracy to blackmail and one of conspiracy to falsely imprison last January, but was cleared on two charges of kidnap.

It also emerged during the hearing how Dundon had pleaded guilty last August to possession of a 9mm pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition found near his house in Hackney.

The Limerick criminal had changed his name by deed poll to Darren McClean and had been tried and convicted under that name.

Ger Dundon

During the case it was heard he ‘threatened to shoot two dudes in the head’ if a £300,000 (€343k) ransom was not paid.

He was the only one convicted in the trial, with four others, including Drogheda criminal Mark Kavanagh, cleared of all charges.

Dundon’s close associate, gang boss Cornelius Price, who has since died, was too ill to stand trial after also being charged and suspected of being the main player in the plot.

The trial had heard that two brothers were blindfolded and warned they would have their brains splattered ‘all over the road’ while held at a caravan site at Smithy Fen, Cambridgeshire.

Shah and Mohammed Ali were fed sleeping tablets, made to wash with Dettol spray and forced to call their relatives in a bid to get cash for their release in July 2020, jurors had heard.

Cornelius Price

Judge Dodds lifted previous restrictions in which the two men were not allowed to be named in media coverage of the trial.

He described the case as being “one group of criminals trying to rip off another in the time-honoured fashion”.

The court previously heard how the brothers were driven in a BMW to a flat in Highbury Hill, near Arsenal football stadium, on July 8, 2020.

One of the victims said they believed they were meeting someone to pay a debt of £7,500 which they owed to the now deceased Belfast gangster Warren Crossan, who was shot dead in Belfast in June 2020.

“Some of the men in the flat were armed,” said Anne Whyte KC.

“McClean was wearing jogging bottoms, a jacket and a facemask. The victim could see a handgun in McClean’s waistband.

Warren Crossan

“Inside the flat, McClean spoke to the victims. Then, without warning, four or five men ‘stormed’ into the room. They were all armed with knives or bladed weapons.

“The victims were pushed to the floor and told not to move. Mobile phones and wallets were taken from them.

“Between them they were carrying over £2,000 in cash. The car keys to the BMW were also taken.”

The victims’ hands were bound with parcel tape and they were led from the flat. They were then held against their will at different locations and blackmailed.

They were told they owed Crossan stg£330,000.

In a recording of a call made to relatives of the victims, Dundon, always described in court as McClean, says: ‘If you f--k up I’m going to put their brains all over the road, okay.

“If you f**k my people around I’m gonna shoot these two dudes in the head.”

Mohammed Ali in his statement to police said he feared his finger would be cut off.