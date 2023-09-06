Lidl ordered to pay up €4k compo for unfair dismissal of worker who drank Yakult without paying

At hearing, Mr O’Reilly stated that he gave damaged Yakult probiotic drinks to colleagues on December 28th 2020 in order to boost morale as a number were feeling ill and he consumed one himself.

Lidl Ireland has been ordered to pay €4,000 compensation for the unfair dismissal of a Gorey store worker for consuming a Yakult drink without paying for it.

At the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Adjudicator, Paul McKeon has ordered Lidl Ireland GMBH to pay Sean O’Reilly €4,000 for his unfair dismissal after finding that no reasonable employer would have dismissed Mr O’Reilly in such circumstances.

Mr McKeon described the decision by Lidl Ireland to dismiss Mr O’Reilly as ‘disproportionate’.

At hearing, Mr O’Reilly stated that he gave damaged Yakult probiotic drinks to colleagues on December 28th 2020 in order to boost morale as a number were feeling ill and he consumed one himself.

In his findings, Mr McKeon stated that on close review of the nature of the misconduct, the low monetary value of the goods consumed and Mr O’Reilly’s early admission of guilt, “it is clear that a lessor sanction would have served as an adequate deterrent for the purpose of preventing this type of misconduct from re-occurring in the future”.

Mr McKeon stated that during the hearing, he found Mr O’Relly’s evidence credible that he acted without malice and that there was no ill-intention and little benefit on his part for consuming the Yakult product on December 28th 2020.

Mr McKeon stated that a final written warning on Mr O’Reilly would have served the purpose of preventing this action from occurring in the future.

In his decision, Mr McKeon did note also that Mr O’Reilly “has undoubtedly contributed to his dismissal”.

Mr O’Reilly commenced working for Lidl at its Gorey outlet in July 2019 and was dismissed in July 2021 for gross misconduct arising from the Yakult drink incident.

In evidence of behalf of Lidl, Store Manager, Dariusz Kacinskas stated that after coming across a half empty bottle of a Yakult drink placed on a loading pallet, he approached Mr O’Reilly who confirmed that he had not purchased the Yakult drink.

Mr Kacinskas gave further evidence that the reason given by Mr O’Reilly for consuming the product in question and distributing a number of them to other staff members was because they were due to be written-off and put in the write-off area.

Mr Kacinskas added at the hearing that Mr O’Reilly did not write off the items in question, and instead he took one for himself and also distributed the others to staff members.

Lidl told the WRC hearing that that the position of Customer Assistant requires a significant amount of trust and what is also of equal importance is due to its business model as a discount retailer.

The retailer added at hearing that if it were to take a more lenient approach to incidents in which a staff member had consumed goods without prior purchase this could have a knock-on financial effect on its business model therefore it was paramount staff were aware of the consequences and outcome of such actions.

Solicitor for Lidl, solicitor Killian O'Reilly of Fieldfisher told the hearing that the dismissal of Mr O’Reilly was both procedurally and substantially fair and submitted that Mr O’Reilly was only dismissed on foot of a comprehensive investigation, disciplinary and appeal process.

Mr O’Reilly represented himself at hearing and told the WRC that on December 27th a number of Yakult drinks had become damaged on a pallet.

He said that on the following day, he realised the damaged Yakult drinks were still on his pallet as he had forgotten to discard them and as a number of the staff on the date of the incident were feeling ill, he made a decision to distribute some of the remaining Yakult drinks to other staff members and consumed one himself.

Mr O’Reilly said that he did this to boost morale and he thought he was benefiting the staff to help them get through the day.

Mr O’Reilly further stated the goods in question were going to be written off as the packaging was damaged and he had paid for the goods thereafter.

Mr O’Reilly also submitted that the decision by the employer to terminate his employment on the grounds of proportionality and reasonableness is unfair.

Mr O’Reilly further submitted that his conduct did not amount to gross misconduct.

Mr O’Reilly submitted documentation to show that he secured new employment from October 1st 2021 to July 9th 2022.

In calculating the level of compensation, Mr McKeon noted that Sean O’Reilly did not provide evidence of his efforts to seek work following his dismissal that demonstrate adequate efforts to mitigate his loss.