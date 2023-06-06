Lawyers seek expert medical view on man who posted lewd animated image of dead woman
Kian Withers has admitted posting an image of a recently deceased woman which he animated
Lawyers for a Co Armagh man who has admitted outraging public decency are seeking expert medical opinion from England, a court heard today.
Kian Withers has admitted posting an image of a recently deceased woman which he animated to make it appear she was singing an indecent song.
Although Withers did not appear at Craigavon Crown Court, defence counsel Ian Tarkington said there were difficulties obtaining psychiatric reports from local experts on the 22-year-old Lurgan man.
“We are seeking to instruct a doctor from England to compile a report,” he said.
At an earlier hearing Withers, from James Street, entered a guilty plea to the single charge against him that he outraged public decency between December 22 and 29, last year.
Withers has admitted committing an act of a lewd and obscene nature by posting a photograph of a recently deceased female which he animated to make her appear to be singing a song, the lyrics of which were inappropriate and indecent.
The “recently deceased female” was not named in court and the facts surrounding the charge have not yet been opened.
Judge Patrick Lynch KC today said he would pass sentence in September.
Today's Headlines
SPAIN SWOOP | Gang boss Liam Byrne’s partner jets into Mallorca from Ibiza after his arrest
'violent disorder' | Brothers Glen Ward and Eric O’Driscoll sent for trial over alleged Finglas brawl
EXCLUSIVE | Kinahan cartel links help East Belfast UVF ‘spread wings’ into international drug trade
Recovery | Doireann Garrihy’s boyfriend Mark Mehigan opens up about his struggles with alcoholism
FREAK INJURY | ‘I see the funny side now’ – man breaks back after mum’s gravestone falls on top of him
'lethal' | ‘It was crazy’ – Dublin homeless café manager describes shocking effects of ‘liquid ecstasy’
ring girl | Former Miss Ireland announces she got engaged in stunning Santorini
SHocking | Boy violently attacked by gang of youths in park - police investigating footage
'most gifted' | Teen footballer killed in jet ski accident was ‘true hero on the pitch’, funeral told
'vacuous vanity' | Love Island is a ‘better looking Daíl’ with betrayal and backstabbing