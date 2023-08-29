Laws to change after Irish woman Ailish Walsh’s killer dodges sentencing hearing

Liam Taylor (37) said he was ‘too sick’ to stand in the dock as a 27-year sentence was handed down last week

Those found guilty of violent crimes in the UK will be made listen to victim impact statements in court after a cowardly thug who murdered his Irish girlfriend and her unborn baby cried off “sick”.

Liam Taylor (37) said he was “too sick” to stand in the dock as a 27-year sentence was handed down last week for the horrific murder of pregnant Ailish Walsh in a frenzied scissors attack in their London flat.

There was a similar issue in the Lucy Letby case after she refused to face the families of her victims after she was found guilty.

Taylor, meanwhile, heard the sentencing at the Old Bailey in London via video link from Belmarsh prison.

The UK Government is now expected to change the law, to compel those found guilty of violent crimes and murder to stand in court and listen to the victim impact statements of those who have lost their loved ones.

Sadistic Taylor stabbed Ailish Walsh 40 times at her home in Rectory Road, Stoke Newington, north London, on December 15 last year.

Earlier this week, Taylor was jailed for 27 years. However, evil Taylor did not have the courage to face his victim’s family in court and instead attended the sentence hearing via video link.

The court had heard how he slashed the mother-of-four a dozen times to her face, including her eye.

Some of the stab wounds were directed at the 22 week old foetus and his partner's genitals because Taylor had two daughters and wanted a son, the Old Bailey heard.

He also battered her around the head with a 15kg dumbbell.

Prosecutor Jane Osborne said: “Ailish had told more than one person that the defendant was upset about the pregnancy because he wanted a boy.

"Some of the injuries were deliberately aimed at the unborn child.”

Ms Walsh, 28 – originally from Dublin - had been trying to break up with Taylor because she thought he was seeing another woman and had found him taking cocaine.

She was 22 weeks pregnant with Taylor's child at the time of her death.

Taylor, who went out to buy rum, coke and cigarettes after the killing told police “that won’t bring her back though will it”, when he was arrested.

He added: “It’s crazy how one moment of madness can change your whole life.”

Ms Walsh had four children aged between six and 10 from a previous marriage in Ireland.

Taylor was jailed for a year in 2020 for beating his mother in the head and face with a metal pole.

Passing sentence Judge Nigel Lickley told Taylor over the video link: “You assaulted Ailish with a ferocious, brutal and savage attack.

“You used a weapon and targeted parts of her face, abdomen and genitals with the intention to disfigure her.

“The attack had elements, which I find sadistic in nature.”

The judge added: “I have to distinguish between genuine remorse and feeling sorry for yourself.

“Attending in person might have indicated real remorse.”

Members of the victim's family hurled abuse at Taylor as they left court.

Ms Walsh’s father Laurence Goulding said in a victim impact statement summarised to court how difficult it was to have to bury his daughter, and that he is angry she is gone.

He said he felt isolated as he has a terminal illness and Ailish had been his carer before her death.

Matthew Perry, the father of Ms Walsh's young children, called Taylor “a f**king scumbag” in an impact statement he gave from the witness box.

“You have subjected innocent children to a lifetime of asking questions,” he said.

"No person deserves to be subjected to that torture. You are worse than a monster. Untold devastation has been inflicted by you on our family.

“My children are terrified that one day you will be given the opportunity to leave prison.”

Mr Perry added that Ms Walsh was “kind smart, caring and willing to give anyone a chance including you, you f*cking scumbag.”

The prosecution argued Taylor intended to kill the unborn baby but did not bring a charge of child destruction as the baby was within the legal limit for abortion and would not have survived outside the womb.

Taylor, previously of Rectory Road, Stoke Newington, admitted murder.

His barrister said Taylor he had not attended court because he was not feeling “extremely well” but he was listening to “every word” on the court video

Ailish’s sister Siobhan O’Connor said no amount of prison time is good enough for what he done and put Ailish and her baby through.

“This is the face of Liam Taylor, the woman and baby-killing, murdering low-life animal who was sentenced to life in prison,” she said.

“[He] deserves so much more... I can only hope he will get his real justice dished out in prison.”

Siobhan said Taylor was responsible for “inflicting the most horrific injuries it’s actually hard to comprehend how someone could do that [to] another person”.

She added: “Specifically targeting her unborn baby daughter. No words can ever make sense of this utter shocking and barbaric violence.

“No decent person could understand the deranged mind set of a cowardly woman and baby killer like Liam Taylor.

“I pray he never gets the opportunity to hurt another woman or child again and for the 27 years, and hopefully longer, this will be the case.

“Hopefully his face will be remembered everywhere he goes and his evil actions follow him until the day he dies, and hopefully he dies with as much pain as he has inflicted.

“Rest in peace, Ailish.”