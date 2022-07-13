Law student who hurled abuse at gardai told he must have ‘respect for the law’
A LAW student who hurled abuse at gardaí when they were called to deal with a house party has been spared a criminal record and told he must have “respect for the law”.
Jake McStay Murphy (20) became abusive when people were being moved on from outside a house.
Judge Treasa Kelly struck the case out, leaving him without convictions after he made a €200 charity donation.
Mr McStay Murphy, of Foxdene Drive, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to comply with garda directions.
Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Reuben Street, Rialto, on July 2 last year.
Garda Shane Monaghan said he was called to a house party and arrived to find a large crowd outside.
While he was moving people on, Mr McStay Murphy began shouting abuse and was arrested. He had no previous convictions.
The accused apologised for his behaviour, his lawyer said.
Read more
Mr McStay Murphy was in first year studying law and working part time in a shop.
He hoped to one day practise law and realised the effect a criminal conviction could have on this. His lawyer asked the judge to leave the accused without convictions.
“You have to have respect for the law,” Judge Kelly said. “If you are going to be an officer of the court you can’t treat the gardaí like that.”
As a law student, she said Mr McStay Murphy should have a greater understanding of this.
