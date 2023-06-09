Landlord has to pay €12.5k to single mum who cried herself to sleep for failing to fill in HAP form

Mr Murray’s failure to complete the HAP form made Ms Walsh ineligible for HAP payments to assist with her rent payments.

A landlord has been ordered to pay €12,500 compensation to a lone parent who fears homelessness and cries herself to sleep with her 18 month old baby by her side.

In the case, Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Adjudicator, Elizabeth Spelman has ordered landlord, Martin Murray to pay the €12,500 to tenant, Dorinda Walsh for discriminating against her on the housing assistance ground by failing to complete Ms Walsh's HAP application form.

Ms Walsh told a WRC hearing that Mr Murray’s delays and evasion, ultimately resulting in a refusal to complete the HAP form, have had an enormously negative impact on her life, both in financial and emotional terms.

Ms Walsh said that she has been unable to return to work as she cannot cover childcare costs.

She said that as she could not obtain HAP due to Mr Murray’s actions she has “begged and borrowed” from friends and neighbours to pay her rent.

Ms Walsh stated that she was alone with her baby and she had nowhere to go.

As part of Ms Walsh’s case, Fiona McGrattan of Threshold told the WRC hearing that the HAP scheme would have covered Ms Walsh’s rent from November 2022 until May and Ms Walsh’s estimated loss is €6,000.

Ms Walsh told the hearing that she believes that Mr Murray served the Notice of Termination of tenancy on her when she filed a complaint with the WRC.

The published WRC decision said that the Notice of Termination of Tenancy was to come into effect from May 2023.

Ms Walsh said that she does not believe that it was a coincidence and she feels bullied.

Ms Walsh told the hearing that she fears homelessness and cries herself to sleep with her baby by her side.

She stated that she is anxious, has panic attacks and has lost weight.

Ms Walsh said that she believes that this entire episode and the stress that it has caused, has destroyed her experience of being a new mother.

In January of this year , Mr Murray provided a new tenancy agreement to Ms Walsh which outlined a rent increase and Ms Walsh refused to sign this new tenancy agreement and continued to pay rent of €1,250 per month.

In her findings, Ms Spelman found that Ms Walsh was composed and credible in her evidence.

Ms Spelman said that it is clear from the evidence that Mr Murray “engaged in delay and diversionary tactics to avoid completing the HAP Application Form”.

Ms Spelman stated that in October 2022, after issuing a Notice of Termination on Ms Walsh, Mr Murray queried whether he could complete a HAP Application Form in the circumstances.

Ms Spelman stated that despite assurances from Ms Walsh and Threshold that he could, and despite accepting that he was legally obliged to accept HAP, Mr Murray still wanted independent confirmation from Dublin City Council and the Residential Tenancies Board before proceeding. He took issue with alleged delays on the part of DCC and the RTB.

Ms Spelman stated that it was clear from the evidence that Mr Murrary believed that he was generously allowing Ms Walsh to rent his apartment for €1,250 per month.

Ms Spelman stated that Mr Murray alleged that Ms Walsh had acted aggressively towards him but provided no evidence of this.

Mr Murray is the landlord of two properties and told the WRC that he was a good and “supportive” landlord and that he had always treated Ms Walsh well.

He believed that he had agreed to significant reductions in rent for a “luxurious” two-bedroom apartment for which the Complainant paid €1,250 per month.

He outlined his belief that he was very generous to Ms Walsh and that did not receive the “market rent” for his apartment.

Mr Murray stated that he has not discriminated against Ms Walsh as a single mother or otherwise and he denied that he had bullied her.

In January 2023, Mr Murray outlined that he provided a new tenancy agreement to Ms Walsh which provided for a rent increase.

Mr Murray indicated that Ms Walsh would not sign the new tenancy agreement or pay the rent increase.

Mr Murray stated that he felt harassed by Dublin City Council about accepting HAP in January and February 2023.

He stated that he has suffered stress because he has been accused of discrimination and bullying.

He said that he will not rent the property out again.