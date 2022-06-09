Kitchen porter caught doing 160kmh was speeding home to help sick wife, court told
A kitchen porter caught doing speeds of 160kmh on the M1 motorway was rushing home to his wife after she told him she was sick and fainting, a court has heard.
Agron Matoshi (42) initially kept driving and tried to get away from gardaí, but he then stopped and pulled in on the M1. Judge John O'Leary adjourned sentencing to a date in September.
The defendant, of Castleview Park in Swords, admitted careless driving on the M1 motorway on March 23, 2020.
Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court that gardaí, in an unmarked patrol car, came across a grey Opel Insignia which was doing speeds of 160kmh on the M1 southbound at junction five.
Sgt McGarrity said gardaí activated the blue lights and sirens indicating for the driver to pull over but he failed to do so. Matoshi drove off, but stopped and pulled in a short distance away.
Defence solicitor Ray Kavanagh said Matoshi was rushing home from Co Cavan after he received a call from his wife that she was sick and fainting. He accepted he was speeding.
Mr Kavanagh said the defendant was a father of two children and had lived in Ireland for more than 20 years. He had no previous convictions, the court heard.
Mr Kavanagh also asked the judge not to disqualify Matoshi, saying his mother was elderly and the defendant needed his licence to bring her to Beaumont Hospital where she was receiving treatment for cancer.
