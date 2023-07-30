‘King of Ireland’ wants Dublin to enter space race and become Earth’s capital

His majesty publishes 1,000 word manifesto on his plans for our kingdom and vows to win legal battle over speeding ticket

27/7/23 Driving Licence ID of King James Carey, of Preston Hill, Stamullen, Co. Meath pictured outside the Four Courts after a Circuit Civil Court hearing. Pic: IrishPhotoDesk.ie

A man, who proclaimed himself ‘the Sovereign King of Ireland” during a failed court case yesterday vowed: ‘I will win on appeal’ – before he published online a 30-point, 1,070 word manifesto on future plans for his kingdom.

Failed former council election candidate James Carey garnered headlines around the world on Thursday – after he identified himself as ‘His Majesty, the Sovereign King of Ireland’ while failing in his legal bid to have a speeding ticket thrown out.

Undeterred by his failure, Carey from Preston Hill, Stamullen, Co Meath, who has been involved in several remarkable legal cases since first running for office in 2009 – confirmed yesterday his intention to appeal.

And, in his subsequently published manifesto, Carey, or Brehon King Rí James Patrick Lacey-Switzer Lindsay-Windsor Kenny-Carey as he likes to be referred to, said he intends to:

Elevate Dublin to become the capital city of planet Earth;

Have Dublin enter and command the space race with a view to space colonization;

Defeat China;

Quadruple garda wages and increase by 100,000pc the national garda budget.

Carey came to prominence this week when he claimed a garda who issued him with a speeding ticket had no lawful right to do so, nor did the garda have a lawful right to approach him.

Carey outside the Circuit Civil Court in Dublin

Carey, who was ticketed for going five km/h over the limit, told Judge Martin Nolan he had been driving on one of his “private highways” when he was stopped.

Carey additionally took issue with Bus Éireann after he was told by a driver that he and his dog could not board a bus after his car broke down.

He said the bus was part of his privately-owned public bus fleet and said the driver had no jurisdiction in refusing him access.

At the start of the hearing, Judge Nolan told Carey that there would be no representation on behalf of An Garda Síochána or Bus Éireann.

Carey subsequently claimed that he was entitled to both orders he sought because of this.

27/7/23 Driving Licence ID of King James Carey, of Preston Hill, Stamullen, Co. Meath pictured outside the Four Courts after a Circuit Civil Court hearing. Pic: IrishPhotoDesk.ie

Judge Nolan told Carey that there was no king of Ireland and that his proceedings disclosed no proper cause of action.

Such an order would amount to treason, Carey said.

“I own Ireland, I rule Ireland and I am your legal employer,” Carey told Judge Nolan.

Judge Nolan asked for a Garda presence in the court when Carey continued to address the court.

Ultimately, Judge Nolan struck both of Carey’s applications.

Carey said he was leaving the courtroom of his own volition and not because of any ruling the court may make against him.

He told the judge that he would be appealing the decision and was informed that he has 10 days to do so.

Carey’s latest legal wrangle follows on from several disputes in which he has been involved over the last decade.