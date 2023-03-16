Kinahan manager Douglas Glynn jailed for supervising 'industrial scale' drugs warehouse

The court heard that a breakthrough in encryption-cracking technology led gardaí to Glynn via recovered phone messages

A trusted manager for the Kinahan cartel who oversaw the "industrial scale" storage of drugs worth €1.4m and the distribution of ammunition has today been jailed for eight years by the Special Criminal Court.

In passing sentence, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the case of Douglas "Oscar" Glynn was a good example of how higher level members of the criminal organisation use "coal-face" operatives as "cannon fodder".

Mr Justice Hunt said society was now "entitled to a long period of silence from Mr Glynn", who is already serving a 6.5-year jail sentence imposed by the same court for his involvement in a foiled Kinahan Cartel plot to murder James 'Mago' Gately. On that occasion, the court heard how Glynn used the moniker "Oscar" during his involvement in the failed murder bid.

The court heard that a breakthrough in encryption-cracking technology led gardaí to Glynn via recovered phone messages that revealed how gang members panicked about the size of boxes used in the operation and how they used code words such as a 'slate of pollen' for cannabis resin, 'tools' for firearms, 'seeds' for ammunition and 'candy', which referred to €108k in cash.

Mr Justice Hunt said Glynn had been a "trusted manager" over a significant period for a "high-level criminal organisation" and was responsible for the "day-to-day running of the warehouse".

The judge said the court was satisfied that Glynn received instructions from those further up in the organisation and passed them on while also providing "considerable input in the movement of stock".

Mr Justice Hunt said Glynn was involved in the "industrial scale" storage of drugs and of the distribution of ammunition to "protect profits" made by the organisation.

The judge said Glynn had been a "supervisor" and "frequent and significant contributor" in the operation until it was halted by gardaí.

The judge said the case was a good example of those higher up in the organisation being able to insulate themselves by using "lower and mid-level coal-face" operatives who are "regarded as dispensable cannon fodder".

Glynn (38) last of Fitzgibbon Court, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty last week at the three judge court to conspiracy to commit a serious offence, namely the possession of 335 rounds of ammunition, contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

James 'Mago' Gately

Father-of-three Glynn pleaded guilty to conspiring with his brother Anthony along with Emmet Fogarty and persons unknown to commit a serious offence, namely the possession of 199 rounds of .44 Remington Magnum calibre ammunition, 76 rounds of .357 Magnum calibre ammunition, 38 rounds of .45 ACP calibre ammunition and 22 rounds of .22 LR calibre ammunition in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that the said ammunition was not required for a lawful purpose.

The offence relates to dates between January 25, 2017, and April 12, 2017, both dates inclusive and within the State.

On February 20 last, Glynn pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to conspiracy to possess cocaine and cannabis with a value over €13K for the purposes of sale or supply at a location within the State between January 25, 2014, and April 4, 2017.

Glynn is serving a 6.5-year jail sentence imposed in February 2022 for his involvement in the foiled plot to murder Gately, during which he placed a tracker device on the rival Hutch member's car.

Today, Mr Justice Hunt fixed a headline sentence of 12 years for the drugs conspiracy charge but discounted 25% of that for his early guilty plea. In light of a positive governor's report and to encourage rehabilitation, he said the final year of the sentence would be suspended for four years during which time Glynn would be under supervision of the probation service.

Mr Justice Hunt also sentenced Glynn to four years' imprisonment on the ammunition conspiracy charge to run concurrently with the drugs charge with no portion suspended. The sentences are to run from February 20 last, when Glynn entered his first plea.

"Society is entitled to a long period of silence from Mr Glynn," said Mr Justice Hunt. The judge added that Glynn was facing the consequences of his involvement "through free choice" with "a dangerous and destructive criminal organisation".

Mr Justice Hunt said Glynn was a director on the frontline and conduit for communications for the gang about whom he was "fully equipped" in terms of knowledge of their operation and intent.