Kinahan lieutenant joins gangster moll partner behind bars following drug convictions

Senior Kinahan lieutenant Barry Fowler will join his gangster moll partner behind bars after they were both convicted of a series of criminal offences that are related to the drugs business.

Yesterday, Fowler (37) of Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght, was sentenced to six years in prison for supplying drugs shortly after being released from prison.

He had pleaded guilty to being in possession of €134,000 worth of cannabis on 24th May 2021.

His conviction comes just weeks after his partner, Lorna Palmer (35) of The Crescent, Millbrook Lawn, Tallaght, was jailed for 18 months after she was found to be in possession of nearly €100,000 which was the proceeds of criminal conduct when gardaí searched her home.

In Fowler’s case, Detective Garda Declan O’Reilly had told the court gardai were conducting a surveillance operation when Fowler and a co-accused were monitored in the Tallaght area.

The court heard the co-accused was seen putting something into the boot of a car before driving off in a taxi.

Fowler was seen taking keys from the car before gardai approached him and was seen attempting to discard the keys before being arrested. The co-accused was also arrested by gardai, the court heard. Gardaí searched the car and found €134,000 worth of cannabis in a bag.

The court heard the accused said during a garda interview he was under threat by gangs, but Det Garda O'Reilly told the court he did not believe the accused in this regard.

Fowler was previously convicted of being in possession of drugs and a submachine gun and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. The court heard he finished his sentence shortly before this incident occurred.

He also received a three-year sentence for dangerous driving causing the death of a teenager in 2005

Judge Martin Nolan said his record of "quite serious convictions" is one of the main aggravating factors. The value of drugs was also taken into consideration, but Judge Nolan said he believes the accused has middle to low culpability in this scheme.

Fowler is considered a serious organised criminal with associations deep into the Kinahan mob and is a long-time pal of gangland heavy Paul Rice.

In March of last year the Sunday World photographed Fowler in a van painted to look like a DHL delivery vehicle and dressed in a uniform but the company had not employed him and the van, it was discovered, had been mocked up and sold by a west Dublin garage.

Fowler is one of the top targets of the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and proceedings were previously issued against him by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

And in a separate case, when his partner Palmer was asked about envelopes containing around €700 and €2,000, that were each found in a money box at her Dublin home, she told gardai she did not know why people were posting money through the door.

The court heard that Palmer's partner was in custody at the time of the seizure, having being convicted of an offence of possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that drug related offences were in progress at the time of the seizure at Palmer's then home and while she knew the money was the proceeds of criminal conduct, gardaí believe she was not involved in the underlying criminality.

Palmer of The Crescent, Millbrook Lawn, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct at her address on April 21, 2017. She has no previous convictions.

Judge Melanie Greally sentenced Palmer to four and half years but suspended the final three years having given credit for a number of “mitigating factors”.

One of the factors taken into consideration by Judge Greally was that Palmer was “under the influence of her long term partner” at the time and had pleaded guilty to the offence.

At a sentence hearing last December, Sergeant Michelle McGuinness told Simon Matthews BL, prosecuting, that gardaí were in receipt of information regarding activity at the address and obtained a search warrant.

Sgt McGuinness said that on the date in April 2017, gardaí searched the house and found large quantities of cash in two safes and in envelopes inside a money box. The total amount of cash found amounted to €99,730.

When questioned by gardaí, Palmer said she did not know how much money there was and she did not know who owns it. She said she did not know why people were posting money through the door.

CCTV footage obtained by gardaí showed drug related offences in progress at the address and amounts of money being delivered to the house. Palmer's partner was in custody for a drugs offence at the time of the search.

Sgt McGuinness agreed with Giollaíosa Ó Lideadha SC, defending, that his client was “highly unlikely” to engage in criminal activity in the future. She agreed his client cares for her sister and has a child with special needs.

The sergeant agreed with counsel that his client's partner has been in custody for many years. She agreed that Palmer knew the money was the proceeds of criminal conduct, but was “turning a blind eye” to what was going on and was not involved in the criminal activity.

She agreed with counsel that the brother of his client's partner was a tenant at the address for a period of time and that he was visible on CCTV footage regarding “particular incidents”.

Mr Ó Lideadha said his client has written a letter to the court in which she asks for forgiveness. He said that in the letter his client expresses anger and upset at how her partner has failed her, but says she has done the same and failed her children too.