Kinahan henchman Ross Browning told to pay legal costs for CAB in €1.7m battle

CAB have also been given the go-ahead to take possession of two seaside plots of land in Rush, Co Dublin

A High Court judge has awarded legal costs against Ross Browning the Kinahan Cartel’s No.1 man in Ireland in a €1.7 million Criminal Assets Bureau case.

It comes after a ruling last February in which a number of properties including his luxury Garristown, Co Meath home were found to have been funded through the proceeds of crime.

CAB have also been given the go-ahead to take possession of two seaside plots of land in Rush, Co Dublin, by 16 May after it was heard there was no objection.

Judge Alex Owens said that notice must be given to people who live in two of the properties, but who were not part of the proceedings, before the houses can be seized.

Ross Browning

These include ex-garda David O’Brien who lives at Chesnut Lodge at Garristown with Browning’s mother Julie Conway.

An argument that the couple should at least get partial costs was rejected by Judge Owens who also said he would not make an order of cost against them.

The judge previously said they should receive 25 per cent of the cash from the eventual sale of the house to reflect that some money from legitimate sources had been used.

He also said at today’s hearing Browning’s uncle Jeffrey Conway must be notified before any moves to take possession of the house on Deanstown Road in Finglas bought by Browning with criminal money.

Browning’s cousin, convicted drug smuggler Ian O’Heaire, had taken part in what was described as a money-laundering exercise by buying the house from Browning’s now deceased grandfather William Conway.

It was previously ruled that O’Heaire would get just over €100,000 from the sale of the house and Judge Owens said he would not allow him any cost or make award against him.

The judge said he took the view that Browning was not the sort of person O’Heaire could rely on to pay him back.

Similarly, counsel for the estate of the late William Conway was told there would be no costs in his favour and that the €59,000 the judge allowed at a previous hearing is all he would get if still alive.

The judge said there was “no logical reason” why Browning’s grandfather should have invested in property in Garristown and Deanstown - “that was a money laundering exercise his grandfather participated in.”

Judge Owens last month granted an order to allow CAB to appoint a receiver to sell off vehicles and jewellery which had been deemed the proceeds of crime.

The Ross Browning property at Garristown, Co Dublin

However, he didn’t make the same order for the properties which remain family homes but are effectively now frozen by CAB.

Browning’s aunt Lesley Conway Conway was also deemed not to be eligible for legal costs as was his sister Cheryl in her case.

It was previously heard that the occupants of the targeted houses have promised “to maintain” the properties before they are eventually seized by the State.

The CAB case centred on Browning’s luxury house and compound along with a renovated cottage on the property at Garristown.

Paddocks and an indoor show-jumping arena were built as well as the completely renovated cottage now called Chestnut Lodge.

Ross Browning, who is originally from Hardwicke Street in the north inner-city, was previously described in court as the Kinahan Cartel’s No.1 man in Ireland.

In his February judgement Judge Owens said that although Browning’s name was not on the properties they were controlled by him, his partner Sinead Mulhall and his mother Julie Conway.

Browning tried to disguise his drug money in Ireland through his family members who in return enjoyed his generosity when it came to cars, jewellery and travel.

While Browning did not contest the case, members of his family denied CAB’s claim and said that money used came from legitimate sources.