Kinahan gunman had stash of drugs in prison a week before shootings sentence

He has admitted having a firearm with intent to endanger life on September 2, 2016, when he shot at John Hutch, older brother of Gerry Hutch, outside his home on Drumalee Avenue off the North Circular Road in Dublin.

'The suspicion is that he was holding the drugs for sale and supply', a source said.

A Kinahan gunman was caught with thousands of euro in drugs while behind bars just a week before he was due to be sentenced for two shootings, including one targeting Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s brother.

Michael Carroll (43) was brought before the Special Criminal Court last week, to have his case finalised in relation to two gun attacks more than six years ago.

Carroll also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Eddie Staunton on Railway Street in Dublin 1 on March 26, 2017.

The victim was knocked off his bike and fled the scene before being followed and shot twice by Carroll while he lay on the ground waiting for help.

Defence counsel Giollaíosa Ó Lideadha SC asked the court to consider suspending part of the sentence for his client, noting that he had been doing well in prison until a recent “substantial problem”.

The Sunday World has learned that Carroll was recently found with a cocktail of drugs on his person in Mountjoy Prison.

Sources said the consignment included “all sorts of drugs”, including heroin, cocaine, cannabis and tablets, and had an estimated street value of several thousand euro.

He is now facing internal disciplinary proceedings and was issued with a P-19 report which initiates a disciplinary process that can result in sanctions, including a loss of privileges, while a garda investigation into the drugs bust is now also under way.

One source said: “These weren’t recovered after he received a visit or anything like that.

"They were found on his person when he was searched, and the suspicion is that he was holding them for sale and supply.”

Carroll has been in custody in Mountjoy Prison since being extradited from the UK in April last year on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

Last week, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said he would have to impose a “significant sentence” but suggested the Probation Service could be involved in the rehabilitation.

He said the three-judge court will need time to consider the sentence and he adjourned the matter to October 2.

Detective Garda Michael Lennon previously gave evidence that Carroll had placed a tracker on Mr Hutch’s car and approached him three days later as he arrived at his home.

Carroll came to Mr Hutch’s car armed with two firearms, but his target ran to his back garden, shutting the gate.

Carroll dropped one weapon and was seen running toward the gate with a revolver in his hand before firing into the garden “indiscriminately”.

Mr Hutch was 63 at the time of the incident but has since died.

The court heard that Carroll has 58 previous convictions, including six robbery and three theft offences as well as convictions for drug offences and possession of knives.

Mr Ó Lideadha put it to a prosecuting garda that sworn information was provided to gardaí that Carroll wanted to ingratiate himself with the Kinahan/Byrne faction and was believed to be under pressure to repay a significant financial debt, “a drug debt arising from his own addictions”.