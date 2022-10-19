Kinahan gangster David Byrne suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Regency Hotel attack, court hears

Mr Byrne (33) was shot dead by gunmen disguised as gardai in the Dublin hotel.

Armed gardaí outside the Special Criminal Court in Dublin for the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch. Photo: PA — © PA

MURDER victim David Byrne suffered “catastrophic” fatal injuries when he was gunned down in Regency hotel attack, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

The father-of-two (33) would have died “rapidly if not instantaneously” from the six shots fired at him from high-velocity weapons.

Then-Deputy State Pathologist Michael Curtis was giving evidence in the trial of Gerard “The Monk” Hutch (59) who is charged with Mr Byrne’s murder.

Mr Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was shot dead by gunmen disguised as gardai who stormed the hotel along with an armed man dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another in a flat cap.

The raid took place on February 5, 2016 as a bloody feud raged between the capital's Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin denies murdering the father-of-two.

Co-accused Paul Murphy (59) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Jason Bonney (50) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation that carried it out with access to vehicles.

Gerry ‘The Monk' Hutch

The trial at the non-jury, three-judge court got underway amid heightened security yesterday and evidence was being heard for a second day today.

This afternoon, Dr Curtis said when he went to the scene at 6pm on February 5, 2016 he saw the body of an adult male - Mr Byrne - lying on his back, with his head tilted slightly to the left and resting against the front of the reception desk.

His legs were outstretched and one arm was resting against his forehead.

There was a considerable pool of blood behind and to the left of his head and evidence of obvious “catastrophic gunshot injuries to either side of his head.”

There was an entry wound to the right side of his chest and one through the waistband into his abdomen.

The body was formally identified by a garda sergeant.

Outlining the findings of a post mortem examination and report, he said Mr Byrne had suffered “catastrophic” injuries from six gunshot wounds.

The first numbered wound entered his head above the right eyebrow, fracturing the skull and facial bones, travelling down, exiting and scraping the neck and re-entering and stopping at the collar bone.

The second entry wound was to the right side of the face and the bullet went down, causing severe lacerations, fractures of facial bones and continuing into the chest, lodging in the ribs.

The third bullet entered the anterior abdomen at waistband level, tracking up and piercing internal organs, including the liver, which was “extensively pulverised” and exiting at the scapula.

A bullet found loose in his clothing most probably came from this wound track.

The last three bullets caused transfixing wounds to the right hand, which was fractured, and both thighs, which were not fractured.

There were also ricochet wounds.

“This man died as a result of six gunshot wounds from a high velocity weapon,” Dr Curtis said. “The injuries sustained would have proved rapidly if not instantaneously fatal.”

This morning, a photographer who witnessed the hotel being stormed by gunmen told the court one of the raiders came out, saying “he wasn’t there, I couldn’t see him.”

Men disguised as gardai entering the Regency Hotel

Earlier, a reporter he was working with had told him he had “spotted Daniel Kinahan” at the boxing weigh-in that was taking place at the hotel.

The photographer, Colin O’Riordan said the raiders were dressed as gardai ERU members but he realised they were “completely bogus” when he saw them carrying AK47s.

He said he was in "fear of his life" and put his hands up as the raiders ran past him.

Mr O’Riordan, a photographer with Independent News and Media at the time, said in evidence he was asked to attend the Regency to cover the weigh-in event.

There, he met reporter Robin Schiller and they went inside where Mr O'Riordan used his iPhone to take pictures of the weigh-in. Outside, Mr Schiller told him he had spotted Daniel Kinahan and that he had been at the far side of the room.

Mr O'Riordan said he could not see Kinahan and was not 100pc sure what he looked like at that time.

“We decided there was nothing more in it. We talked about what we had seen inside which wasn’t really a lot, the next thing we heard a bang and Robin said that was a gunshot," Mr O'Riordan said.

"Almost immediately, two individuals dressed in garda ERU-style, paramilitary-style wear, appeared up the steps carrying AK47s, with balaclavas, all the paraphernalia of Emergency Response Unit gardai”.

He felt “surprise and confusion” but as the two entered the building “one thought was, the gardai do not use AK 47s,” Mr O’Riordan said.

“No unit in the gardai use AK47s so this was completely bogus,” he said.

He took photos and later on he was able to determine that they were wearing black trainers, which gardai did not wear.

He heard another shot behind him and saw the barrel of another similar weapon sticking out in the space between two vans.

A man out walking was told “get the f**k out of here” after the shot was fired. This man dropped a shopping bag and ran in a blind panic into bushes.

Mr O’Riordan then heard gunshots inside the hotel, from the foyer. Mr Schiller then left, he said.

The two gunmen ran into the hotel and Mr O’Riordan stayed where he was rather than “spook” the third individual, “for fear he would shoot me.”

Mr O’Riordan could see into the hotel where one of the people was standing on the desk “with a gun pointing down at a chap behind the desk.

”There were words between them before the gunman turned and jumped back down.

There were more shots, screaming and shouting and moments later the two gunmen exited the hotel. “I was in fear of my life,” he said.

“I put my hands up and said, guard, I don’t know where I should be,” he said.

They briskly walked past him with their weapons across their bodies, to a silver van.

Mr O’Riordan saw a man dressed as a woman come out with a weapon, “a pistol of some sort.”

He was wearing a blond wig and was “too tall to have been a woman.”

Mr O’Riordan heard this man say “He wasn’t there, I couldn’t see him” and somebody else said “get the f**k out of here” before they left.

Ernie Leslie, a freelance photographer working for the Sunday World said he was also covering the weigh-in.

The boxing event was connected to MGM gym in Marbella which he understood was connected to the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang.

He was parked nearby in a car with journalist Alan Sherry when there was a loud bang “that sounded like a gunshot” but it was only when they saw people running in a panicked state that they thought it was actually a gunshot, he said.

They drove toward the hotel and there was more gunfire.

As he passed the car park he noticed a silver van parked on their left with the driver’s window open.

“A hand came out the window holding what appeared to be a machine gun of some kind, a long-barrelled weapon,” Mr Leslie said.

He grabbed his camera to get a picture of the gun and when he turned to take it, he noticed someone running in his direction, it “didn’t look right” so he took seven to eight frames of this person - the man in a flat cap.

He saw the van drive away through gates into Gracepark Manor.

James McGettigan said his family owned the Regency and boxers had been staying in the hotel in the days before the event.

He was in the bar area when “the door opened very suddenly and masked gardai came in very quickly, two to three of them rushing towards the bar area.”

“It was a bit of a surprise,” he said.

“My first impression was that these are gardai and there must be some incident locally,” he said. “But it was very aggressive, the way they entered the building,” Mr McGettingan said.

There was “pandemonium” as people ran around, screaming and shouting.

The men had guns and told everybody to lie on the ground, shouting they were “looking for boxers, and where were they.”

They had flat Dublin accents and everyone got on the ground immediately and listened.

Mr McGettigan was still standing and one of the men was holding his gun towards him.

“I expected him to identify himself as a garda,” he said. “I never saw gardai do something like this before."

The man was covered up but he could see his eyes and that he was quite young and slightly built.

He heard shots and could see shots being fired, and the gunman left him on his own. Mr McGettigan felt there was something “untoward” going on and “these weren’t the police,” so he went to a room, locked the door and called 999.

He had difficulty getting through but did so on the third occasion.

Sean McGovern

Garda Sergeant Ronan McMorrow said he was called to the “shooting incident at the Regency” and when he arrived his attention was drawn to a man being treated for a puncture wound to his abdomen, Sean McGovern.

A man Mr McGovern was with told Sgt McMorrow to “f**k off” and “I received no cooperation from either.”

The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

It had been due to open earlier this month but was delayed after co-accused Jonathan Dowdall pleaded guilty to facilitating the 2016 killing, and made himself available as a state witness.

Patrick Dowdall (left) and Jonathan Dowdall (right) outside court. Pic Collins Courts

On Monday former Sinn Fein councillor Dowdall (44) and his father Patrick Dowdall (65) became the first people to be convicted and sentenced over the Regency attack.

They admitted making a room at the hotel available to the perpetrators.

Jonathan Dowdall was jailed for four years and his father was sentenced to two years. Jonathan Dowdall had initially been charged with Mr Byrne's murder but that charge was withdrawn by the prosecution after he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence.

Gerry Hutch

The only other person to go on trial over the Regency shooting was a nephew of Gerard Hutch, Patrick Hutch, who had been charged with murder and possession of firearms but walked free in 2019 when charges against him were dropped by the state.

Gerard Hutch was returned to Ireland from Spain in September 2021 to face trial here after losing a final appeal against his extradition.

He was arrested on the Costa del Sol by the Guardia Civil in August last year on foot of a warrant issued in Ireland and has been in custody since.