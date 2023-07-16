Kinahan cartel target Gary Hanley’s €60K compo claim for footpath trip struck out

Violent thug tripped as he pushed baby buggy around local neighbourhood despite threats to his life

A violent criminal who was the target of a Kinahan murder plot was left shocked this week after a judge struck out his €60,000 personal injury claim – even though the defendants had admitted liability.

Gary Hanley, who was the target of a Kinahan murder plot that was foiled by gardaí in November 2017, had been seeking up to €60,000 damages from Dublin City Council for tripping on a pavement on October 15, of the same year – less than a month before that attempt on his life and while he was aware of the threat against him.

Hanley, who has taken injury claims in the past for tripping and falling and for motor injuries, told the court he was pushing his son in a buggy on Shelmartin Avenue in Marino, on Dublin’s northside, while holding a mobile phone in is right hand when the buggy hit off a slightly raised pavement and he fell to the ground injuring his hand.

A sixteen-year-old Gary Hanley

The court heard the pavement was bordering a tree had been raised by the roots of the trunk.

Dublin City Council had admitted liability in the case due to the state of the footpath, but suggested in court that Hanley was partially at fault as he wasn’t looking where he was going and could have avoided the injury.

Usually, when the defendant admits liability in such as case a financial award is made – but Hanley was stunned when Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin dismissed the case outright after hearing him give evidence.

While the trip came just over three weeks before gardaí arrested Alan Wilson, Liam Brannigan, Joseph Kelly, Dean Howe and Luke Wilson over the plot to kill Hanley, he had already been informed by gardaí of the threat to his life but had refused to leave the area.

Hanley may even have been under surveillance by officers or those plotting to kill him when he fell.

Gardaí had posted undercover teams near Hanley’s home due to the threat against his life and also had the suspected hit team under electronic and physical surveillance.

Alan Wilson

The would-be assassins had been watching Hanley for weeks to ascertain his movements and noted he regularly had his child with him.

Luke Wilson was even recorded discussing the plot to kill Hanley and said he would shoot him even if his baby was with him at the time. “Baby or no baby. I don’t give a ****,” he said.

Armed officers arrested Joseph Kelly and Luke Wilson in possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol just 450 metres from the home of Hanley’s partner after 8pm on the night of November 6, 2017 when they planned to carry out their attack.

Given the threat against his life, it was no surprise that Hanley had his phone in his hand and wasn’t looking down at the pavement as he pushed his child’s buggy on Shelmartin Avenue when he fell weeks earlier.

However, he didn’t tell Dublin Circuit Civil Court that he was worried about a threat on his life on the day of the fall.

Dean Howe left and Liam Brannigan

“I left the house with the buggy, I had my phone in my hand. I was going to the Spar shop six or seven minutes away. I proceeded down the footpath, which was narrow due to hedges and bushes and muck on the ground. I kept going as much as I could on the path and before I knew it the buggy was gone. All I could think about was saving the baby.”

He said he managed to make sure the baby was okay but the wheel went up and Hanley fell and hurt his hand.

He went for medical treatment two days later, where he was found to have a minor fracture to his hand. He said he suffered minor pain at the time but has since made a full recovery and has no ongoing issues with his hand.

Hanley claimed in court he had his phone in his hand while pushing the buggy as he always wrote a shopping list in it when going to the store.

Judge Ní Chúlacháin questioned this explanation and said it would make more sense if he took his phone out of his pocket in the shop rather than while he was pushing the buggy.

Luke Wilson

Under cross examination Hanley also said he was very familiar with the footpath as he walked it regularly and admitted he wasn’t looking at the ground but was looking ahead to the corner when he fell.

The court heard he wasn’t working at the time and was receiving disability payments due to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. He told the court that he had two previous injuries to his hand from boxing. The court also heard he suffered injuries in an assault in 2015.

That assault, which was not detailed in court, was a vicious incident in Wheatfield Prison when Hanley was stabbed in the head face and neck with makeshift knives by double-killer Gary Howard and two other inmates.

After hearing the evidence, Judge Ní Chúlacháin noted that Hanley was familiar with the area and said there was enough room for him to have steered the buggy to the right to avoid connecting with the raised pavement around the tree.

Brannigan (blue jacket) with cartel boss Daniel Kinahan

She added that there was sufficient clearance for the buggy. “If Mr Hanley was going straight, I don’t believe he would have collided at all.”

She added that the lip which the buggy connected with was very visible.

“If he was looking where he was pushing the buggy, this would not have happened.”

She said while the local authority was liable for accidents on pavements, she felt Mr Hanley could have avoided this one.

“In these circumstances, I’m going to dismiss the claim,” she said.

young age and carried out armed robberies with a gun when still in his mid-teens.

He was a close associate of Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneaux who was shot dead as part of the Kinahan-Hutch feud in January 2018.

Hanley has served several jail sentences over the years and was one of the ringleaders of a riot St Stephen’s Day in St Patrick’s Institution in 2005.

In 2007, he stabbed a woman in the face with keys in Clontarf in an attack which left her needing 20 stitches and with two permanent scars. He also threatened to kill the victim while she was carrying her baby.

The victim was outside Clontarf Dart Station when Hanley jumped out of a car and came towards her with the keys. He pulled her to the ground by the hair and stabbed her several times above her left eye and below her left ear. While doing this, he called her a “bitch” and said: “next time you will get it in the heart”.

He also received a six-year sentence with two years suspended after being caught with five bars of cannabis resin for sale or supply.