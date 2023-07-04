Killer who fled to Ireland used contraband prison phone to plot arson attack

Kane Hull (30) admitted possessing two prohibited mobile phones while on remand in HM Prison Frankland, Durham

A convicted killer has admitted to plotting to “torch” a car while in prison awaiting trial.

Kane Hull (30) and another man were handed life sentences last year over the murder of 24-year-old Ryan Kirkpatrick in Carlisle, England, on Saturday, 18 September 2021.

He has now admitted possessing two prohibited mobile phones while on remand in HM Prison Frankland, Durham.

Hull had hidden the phones inside his body back in October and used them to conspire with another man to set a vehicle on fire in the Morton area of Carlisle.

Hull initially denied two charges relating to the phones and a third of conspiracy to commit arson but pleaded guilty Carlisle Crown Court as he appeared via video link from prison ahead of his trial later this week.

Steven Kidd (25), of the Upperby area of Carlisle, had previously admitted conspiracy to commit arson during a separate court hearing.

Both men are due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Hull was convicted of murder last year after acting alongside Liam Porter to brutally kill Ryan Kirkpatrick in a violent “team murder” the year before, the city’s crown court heard.

The pair went on the run for 10 days before their arrest and even travelled to Ireland to evade police.

They were supported in their bid to escape justice by Ross Neville and Michael Celmins, who helped provide transport, accommodation and a stolen car.

Mr Kirkpatrick was out with friends celebrating a family christening on the evening of September 18, 2021, when he was repeatedly knifed by Hull, who acted with the help and encouragement of Porter.

On the night of the murder, Neville, of Canonbie, Dumfries and Galloway, drove the two killers to Scotland where they stayed at his home, before he took Hull to pick up an Audi car at an industrial estate the next day.

On September 21, Celmins, formerly of Irthington, Carlisle, collected a stolen Skoda car from Manchester and drove to meet the two murder suspects where the vehicle was exchanged for the Audi. The Skoda was later used by Hull and Porter to travel to Ireland.

Olivia Memmory – who was in a relationship with Hull – booked accommodation for him and Porter in Cumbria, Scotland and Northern Ireland and travelled to Belfast to join them at a hotel.

Hull and Porter were eventually arrested on September 28 at a “rural retreat” in Co Mayo – booked by Memmory – where they were found with a shopping list featuring items “intended to be used to disguise themselves, including wigs, glasses, and hair dye”, the AGO said.

The pair resisted extradition and were not returned to England until March 23 last year.

Hull and Porter, then aged 29 and 33, were convicted of murder after a trial and sentenced in October to life imprisonment with minimum terms of 28 and 26 years respectively.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) said they had received “substantial assistance” from Neville, Celmins and Memmory in their “determined attempt to avoid detection and arrest”.

Neville, who admitted two charges of assisting an offender, was handed a 12-month community order at Carlisle Crown Court in December, while Celmins, who pleaded guilty to one like offence, received a 12-month prison term.

But in February, senior judges ruled that Neville should receive a 22-month total prison sentence and Celmins’ jail term should increase to 24 months after both their cases were referred to the Court of Appeal by the AGO under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.