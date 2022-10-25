Killer Patrick Quirke’s murder conviction appeal delayed at last minute

The hearing will now begin on December 12 and is likely to run into a second day.

The case against Patrick Quirke which led to a murder conviction was largely circumstantial

Farmer Patrick Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan has been delayed.

The Supreme Court appeal was due to get underway today, but the Chief Justice apologised to the legal teams involved, saying a “difficulty” had arisen.

The hearing will now begin on December 12 and is likely to run into a second day.

The legal teams were informed of the postponement of the hearing yesterday.

But the precise reason for the delay was not disclosed during a brief online case management hearing which took place instead this morning.

Patrick Quirke

Mr Justice Donal O’Donnell said he wanted to re-fix a date so the hearing could take place as soon as possible.

He also said the court had read the submissions made and considered that it would not be a case that is suitable for a remote hearing.

“There will be a significant number of issues arising which the court would like to explore orally with counsel,” the Chief Justice said.

“I am anxious that it would be dealt with during this term in light of the preparation that has been done and given the fact it was listed for hearing.”

The Chief Justice also said he “would prefer” if the case had the capacity to run into a second day.

This is due to the addition of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) as an “amicus curiae”, or friend of the court, which judges will also hear from, in addition to counsel for Quirke and counsel for the DPP.

The human rights watchdog is to make submissions in relation to the reach of search warrants, amid concerns it has about ensuring there are proper safeguards are in place when electronic data is seized during searches.

The issue is one of two points of appeal that will be considered by the court.

The other relates to how pathology evidence was heard during Quirke’s trial.

Mr Ryan (52), a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight, disappeared in June 2011 after spending the night at his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home in Fawnagown, Co Tipperary.

Quirke (53), a married farmer who previously had an affair with Ms Lowry, "discovered" the body in a run-off tank on her farm, which he was renting, nearly two years later.

Among items seized by gardaí from Quirke’s home during a subsequent murder investigation was a computer.

Detectives found that internet searches had been conducted in relation to the decomposition of human remains and DNA.

The evidence was a crucial part of the largely circumstantial case which led to Quirke’s conviction in 2019 following the longest criminal trial in the history of the State.

Quirke, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, previously unsuccessfully challenged the validity of the search warrant on various grounds in the Court of Appeal, including that it did not refer to computers.

The killer was not produced for today’s online case management hearing and is not expected to be present in court or online when the full hearing gets underway in December, despite requesting to be allowed view the proceedings via video link.

Quirke previously failed in a challenge on 52 grounds of appeal in the Court of Appeal.

In a determination published earlier this year, the Supreme Court said it would hear a further appeal on two issues of general public importance.

These relate to the extent of any requirement to identify what might be searched for when applying for a search warrant, and, secondly, the extent of the discretion vested in the DPP as to what witnesses she calls at trial, with particular reference to expert witnesses.