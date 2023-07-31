Killer John Dundon using psychology skills learned in prison against other inmates

Dundon was transferred to Cork Prison from Portlaoise in early 2021 as part of a move intended to give him access to additional courses and education opportunities

Prison sources say that caged killer John Dundon is now using insights gained while studying psychology through the Open University to manipulate and bully other inmates in Cork Prison.

Dundon’s activities on the ‘B’ Landing of the prison have been a source of concern to authorities for several months and a decision was taken to remove his status as an ‘enhanced prisoner’ earlier this week.

The 40-year-old, who is one of the key figures in the notorious McCarthy- Dundon crime faction, is serving life in prison for the murder of Shane Geoghegan in 2008.

Dundon was transferred to Cork Prison from Portlaoise in early 2021 as part of a move intended to give him access to additional courses and education opportunities – in preparation for his ultimate release from prison in years to come.

“Dundon has studied psychology through the Open University and he has also participated in the ‘Listener’s’ course with the Red Cross – where inmates are trained to listen to other prisoners when they are struggling,” a source told the Sunday World.

“Since coming to Cork he had largely kept his head down – doing his courses and not causing any trouble for staff.

“In the beginning, he was in the Controlled Behaviour Unit (CBU) and had restricted movement inside the prison yard.

“But over time, he did his bit and worked himself up to the status of enhanced prisoner and was given all the privileges associated with that.

“He’s on B-wing with the other enhanced prisoners. He gets extra gym time, extra phone calls, extra visits.

“The goal for him was to get to Castlerea and one of the houses in the Grove.

“That was it. That was his path to freedom,” the source said.

“But concerns arose a few weeks back over his interactions with the other prisoners on the landing.

“Concerns that he was manipulating and bullying them into handing over portions of their tuck-shop orders.

“Concerns that he was reverting to type – that he wanted to be top dog on the landing.

“And he has the skills to make it happen without resorting to his fists – fear and intimidation were the tools of his trade and he’s added to that arsenal with his studies.

“The situation was monitored and after one or two incidents occurred, it confirmed that there was a problem … his status as an enhanced prisoner was revoked.”

The source said Dundon remains on the enhanced landing for now but whether he stays there depends hugely on his behaviour going forward.

“What’s going on has the potential to set any future release date for him back years,” the source said.

“And he’s aware of that.”

John Dundon is a senior figure in the McCarthy-Dundon criminal gang, which was involved in a murderous feud with the rival Keane-Collopy mob over the control of the drugs trade in Limerick.

It is believed that 20 murders happened after Eddie Ryan was shot dead at the Moose Bar in Limerick in 2010.

The man Dundon is serving life for murdering, Shane Geoghegan, was an innocent rugby player who died after he was shot five times while walking to his girlfriend’s house in the early hours of November 9, 2008, in an horrific case of mistaken identity.

Dundon’s infamous brothers, Dessie and Wayne, are also serving life sentences for murder.

Another brother, Ger, was caged for 15 years in the UK for his role in an extortion plot last May.

The senior mobster, who changed his name by deed poll to Darren McClean, was described by the judge in a London court “as a committed career criminal” who acted in a vicious and cruel manner.

Judge John Dodd described the 38-year-old Ger as “a gangland enforcer”, who has convictions for drugs, gun, serious and violent crime.

He was jailed after he threatened to shoot two men “in the head” and “put their brains all over the road.”