Kerry musician outwits planning officials by building home on trailer after legal row

Musician who was refused permission to build on his own land makes a wooden home on a trailer as he says council planners are destroying rural Ireland

Brendan says the crosses represent the number of people who used to live in his townland

A musician who beat planning officials after a mammoth 15-year battle to build a house on his land insists he will continue his campaign to fight for people in similar circumstances around the country.

Kerry County Council had refused planning permission to Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich (Brendan Begley) for his 50 square metre, single-storey dwelling on the Dingle peninsula in west Kerry, stating that it would be ‘unduly obtrusive on the landscape’, would contribute to ribbon development and would seriously injure visual amenities.

Breanndán built a wooden cabin on an articulated truck trailer after the council refused to grant him planning permission.

The acclaimed traditional musician said he had been threatened with an enforcement order to remove the structure, which cost him €50,000 to build, or face two years in jail and/or a fine of over €12.6 million.

He later erected 235 wooden crosses in his field, saying the crosses represented the number of people who used to live in his townland of Baile na bPoc, where now there are only up to a dozen residents.

Breanndán is the subject of a new RTE documentary, The Man With The Moving House, in which he shares the ebbs and flows of his battle with the council, which cost him €25,000 in legal and engineering fees.

“What I hope this will do is open up the discussion about rural Ireland; about towns. Our towns are cluttered and rural Ireland is lonely. The thing is, we had it right in the countryside. The small villages had it right until the planners got involved,” Breanndán tells the Sunday World.

He has now established the organisation Todhchaí na Tuaithe (the future of the countryside) to promote the idea of changing planning laws to allow for more vibrant villages in the future and a means of preserving a rich culture and living language.

Breanndán explains that in his parish of Moore there are about 14 villages and they were originally formed as clusters.

Brenndán hopes his battle will help others

“In the ’60s and early ’70s there were three houses within the cluster and that’s the traditional way, always build within the cluster. It wasn’t the tradition to go outside the cluster,” he says.

“For us, we take more than scenery into account. We take direction of the strongest wind, which in this village is the northwest wind, and you really have to build shelter.

“They took flooding into consideration. They took the most prominent side for the sun to shine into consideration. They also took family, heritage and culture and one’s attachment to one’s own place, they were all taken into account, and all of a sudden ‘views and prospects’. That’s all they [the council planners] talk about — whose view and whose prospect? I honestly don’t know what they mean by that.

“They then brought out this law you have to have half an acre. So each house that’s built in the countryside has to have half an acre of land.”

His famous musician brother Seamus was forced to move out of the village because of the rule and built his house on a main road. Other neighbours and friends have had to face similar obstacles.

He claims planners are now also against ‘ribbon’ development of houses on main roads and are forcing people into towns like Dingle.

“We have the clusters, traditional clusters. Let’s build within that cluster. Take away the half acre rule,” he says.

“We are saying ‘let’s develop the clusters that we have rather than root up green fields that we have around Dingle’.

“Young people in Dingle in their twenties and thirties can’t get houses in Dingle because the country people are forced in. Dingle is cluttered and the countryside is lonely.”

The father-of-four reveals his battle began when his marriage broke down and in around 2005 he tried to build his own house away from the family home. The former teacher had been left a plot of land by his father but came up against a brick wall when he tried to build a house on it.

“I have four children and none of them are allowed live in the village where their father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather lived,” he storms.

Breanndán then came up with an ingenious idea of a way to live on the site by constructing a wooden house on an articulated lorry trailer and moving it on to a lowered part of a glen on his property.

The passive home is fully insulated and has a composting toilet, and is hooked up to his sister’s electricity supply.

The council told him if he did not remove the construction he would face jail or huge fines, which cost him sleepless nights and many tears.

“They still told me I was affecting ‘views and prospects’, their usual mantra, yet you can’t even see the bloody thing,” he stresses.

Breanndán, who has just been given the go-ahead to play at the Electric Picnic festival next month, was eventually allowed permission for his home by An Bord Pleanála.

Brenndán will be at the Electric Picnic

“I never got planning from Kerry County Council.

“They are no longer in existence, they are a tourist county council who only try and facilitate tourists and not people who live in traditional areas,” he argues.

“I appealed to An Bord Pleanála and they made a ruling that Kerry County Council were not applying their own rules by not giving me planning permission.

“If that was the guards or anyone else whoever was responsible would suffer the consequences.

Brenndán in his wooden home

“There is zero accountability in the planners and when you give anyone too much power bad things happen.”

But part of his condition to remain on the site is to dismantle the house he has constructed and build a proper home within the next three years, at further cost.

“I’m 66 years of age, I have wasted 18 years, who’s going to give me a loan now?” he sighs.

Kerry County Council says it has never discriminated against Gaeltacht communities and it said between March 2015 and December 2019 more than 70 per cent of planning applications to build houses in west Kerry were granted permission.

- The Man with The Moving House is on RTÉ One on Thursday at 10.15pm.