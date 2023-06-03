Kerry man who hid shotgun in ditch was intending to shoot animals with it, court hears

Diarmuid Costelloe (28) of Knockenagh, Listowel, pleaded guilty at Listowel District Court on Thursday to possession of the firearm and ammunition

The items were recovered after Gardaí were called to the address (Knockenagh, Listowel) on a separate matter on March 3 last year.

Diarmuid Costelloe (28) of Knockenagh, Listowel, pleaded guilty at Listowel District Court on Thursday to possession of the firearm and ammunition without a certificate.

Gardaí were called to the address by a family member over an argument that had taken place earlier that night. After going to the address, Gardaí were told separately that Mr Costelloe had a firearm, a single-barrel shotgun, in his possession, and he subsequently co-operated with Gardaí in the recovery of the items from a ditch on the side of a road.

Those who had called Gardaí made no allegation that Mr Costelloe had used or intended to use the weapon, and his defence solicitor, Pat Mann, said his client did not possess the weapon for any sinister reasons.

He explained that Mr Costelloe had been out fishing in Tarbert when he was approached by an individual, who subsequently sold the weapon to Mr Costelloe. Mr Costelloe intended to use it to shoot animals such as birds, Mr Mann said, but the weapon was found to be faulty.

Mr Costelloe has seven previous convictions, including possession of ammunition without a certificate in late 2019. These were unused cartridges kept in a box in a press, the court heard.

Mr Mann said his client made full admissions and was co-operative with Gardaí, and Gardaí said the man has not come to their attention since. Mr Mann said it was unlikely that the Court would see Mr Costelloe again.

Judge David Waters commented that Mr Costelloe did not appear to have learned from his previous conviction. Had there been any allegation that Mr Costelloe intended to use the weapon for any sinister purposes, he said the District Court would not have even accepted jurisdiction of the case.

He warned Mr Costelloe that if he ever comes before the District Court on a firearms-related offence again, he will either impose a custodial sentence or send the matter to a higher court.

Without referencing any particular incident, he said that recent reports in the media had given rise to questions about how certain individuals had come to have firearms in their possession.

He dealt with the matter by way of handing down a €450 fine to Mr Costelloe.