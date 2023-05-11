Kerry GAA star Darragh Ó Sé gets three-year driving ban after drink-driving conviction

Mr Ó Sé was caught driving six times over the legal limit near his home in Mounthawk Manor, Tralee

Former Kerry footballer Darragh Ó Sé will be banned from the road for three years after he lost an appeal against a drink-driving conviction.

Mr Ó Sé was caught driving six times over the legal limit near his home in Mounthawk Manor, Tralee on August 12, 2020.

In 2021, he was convicted and banned from driving for three years, but subsequently appealed the decision.

He appeared at Tralee Circuit Court before Judge Sinead Behan on Tuesday evening.

Mr Ó Sé, who won six All-Ireland medals with Kerry, argued that he had been denied access to legal advice before providing a urine sample.

Sergeant James Hurley gave evidence that Mr Ó Sé initially failed a breathalyser test and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

He was asked to provide a urine sample at Tralee Garda Station.

Sgt Hurley said Mr Ó Sé then requested to make a phone call to a retired garda sergeant and his solicitor, but both calls rang out.

Radio Kerry reported that former garda Shane O’Reilly said he was given the opportunity to make another phone call, but declined. Mr Ó Sé claimed he asked to make a third phone call but was refused.

The urine sample gave a reading of 414mg of alcohol per 100ml. The legal limit is 67mg per 100ml of urine.

Judge Behan ruled that legal assistance before giving a urine sample would have been of no benefit to him as he would have had to provide the sample either way.

The driving ban was upheld.

It will come into effect on October 31 this year. He must also pay a €400 fine.