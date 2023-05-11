Kerry GAA star Darragh Ó Sé gets three-year driving ban after drink-driving conviction
Mr Ó Sé was caught driving six times over the legal limit near his home in Mounthawk Manor, Tralee
Former Kerry footballer Darragh Ó Sé will be banned from the road for three years after he lost an appeal against a drink-driving conviction.
Mr Ó Sé was caught driving six times over the legal limit near his home in Mounthawk Manor, Tralee on August 12, 2020.
In 2021, he was convicted and banned from driving for three years, but subsequently appealed the decision.
He appeared at Tralee Circuit Court before Judge Sinead Behan on Tuesday evening.
Mr Ó Sé, who won six All-Ireland medals with Kerry, argued that he had been denied access to legal advice before providing a urine sample.
Sergeant James Hurley gave evidence that Mr Ó Sé initially failed a breathalyser test and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
He was asked to provide a urine sample at Tralee Garda Station.
Sgt Hurley said Mr Ó Sé then requested to make a phone call to a retired garda sergeant and his solicitor, but both calls rang out.
Radio Kerry reported that former garda Shane O’Reilly said he was given the opportunity to make another phone call, but declined. Mr Ó Sé claimed he asked to make a third phone call but was refused.
The urine sample gave a reading of 414mg of alcohol per 100ml. The legal limit is 67mg per 100ml of urine.
Judge Behan ruled that legal assistance before giving a urine sample would have been of no benefit to him as he would have had to provide the sample either way.
The driving ban was upheld.
It will come into effect on October 31 this year. He must also pay a €400 fine.
Today's Headlines
'threatening' | Woman tased by armed gardaí following knife standoff in Limerick, two men injured
Appeal lost | Kerry GAA star Darragh Ó Sé gets three-year driving ban after drink-driving conviction
big step | Irish rugby star Joey Carberry declares ‘step one complete’ as he gets hitched in Dublin
Wet Éireann | Met Éireann issue yellow thunderstorm warning for six counties
speaking out | Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher responds to allegations of domestic abuse
Mid-narco-lands | Revenue seize €147,000 cannabis from parcel in Athlone
SHOVE-L OFF | Alarming footage shows two men fighting with shovels in Longford town
Cool in-tent-ions | Glamping with fine food and friendly (alpaca) faces... check out Kilkenny's Mountain View
Sleep impact | Five-billion-year-old meteorite smashes through US dad’s bedroom
“The children don't know where they're going to sleep tonight.” Richard Boyd Barrett told the Dáil