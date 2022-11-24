Kerry badminton champ who admitted paying women for access to their children for sexual gratification to be sentenced today

Duggan, a four-time Kerry county badminton champion, was previously returned for trial on a total of 47 counts of child sexual offences, arising out of four separate Garda investigations, but entered early guilty pleas in each prosecution.

A Kerry badminton champion who admitted paying women for access to their children for his sexual gratification, is to be sentenced today, along with a woman received money from Duggan for allowing him to obtain her young daughter and son.

Timmy Duggan (35) with an address at Mountain Lodge, Annagh, Tralee, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including sexually exploiting and sexually assaulting young children. The woman cannot be named to protect her children’s identities.

In one of the four cases, Duggan and the mother of a young boy and girl who were given to Duggan for his own sexual gratification, had initially been returned for trial on a total of 54 offences - Duggan (28), the mother (26).

Duggan, and the woman - who can’t be named to protect the identities of her children - pleaded guilty to “organising the production of child pornography; obtaining and producing a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation; causing a child to be trafficked or taken for the purpose of sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography”.

According to charge sheets, Duggan paid the mother of the young boy and girl a total of €3,350 to use them for his own sexual gratification.

The payments were made via an online bank transfer in staggered amounts of €300, €250; €200, €150, €100 and €50.

In the same case, Duggan admitted offering or promising to pay money to two other young girls for the purpose of child sexual exploitation.

All of the offenses occurred in the county of Kerry, on dates between January 2018 and October 2019.

In a second separate case Duggan pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly possessing three child sexual images, which gardaí found on his mobile phone, at a Limerick Garda Station, on April 28, 2016.

Duggan pleaded guilty to an additional charge that he encouraged or knowingly caused activity for the distribution, publication exportation, sale or show of child pornography, at an address in Limerick, on dates between July 2015 and April 2016.

In this second case, a female co-accused was charged with one count of sexually exploiting a young boy, namely her son, in Kerry, on dates between July 2015 and April 2016.

She was also charged with three counts, at addresses in Kerry, of knowingly producing child pornography - including in the form of text messages in which the sexual assault of children - for the purpose of distribution, publication exporting, sale or show, between July 2015 and April 2016

In a third separate case Duggan pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly possessing child pornography, as well as admitting seven counts of sexually exploiting two young girls in Limerick, on dates in April 2016.

In a fourth unrelated case, Duggan pleaded guilty to nine offences, including paying the mother of a young girl for access to her daughter for his sexual gratification; inducing the young girl to touch him in an appropriate way, and sexually assaulting the girl.

In this case Duggan also admitted paying another woman for access to the same girl; he also pleaded guilty to engaging in a sex act with another person when a child was present, in order to obtain sexual gratification from the presence of the child.

None of the women can be named to protect the identify of the young victims, who along with their siblings, have been placed in the care of the State.