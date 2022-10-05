Keith Branigan inquest rules Louth man (29) died of multiple gunshot wounds
Mr Branigan had been married only three weeks when he was killed
The inquest into the death of 29-year-old Keith Branigan in August 2019 has ruled he died of multiple gunshot wounds, with no other contributing factors.
The Ballsgrove man was gunned down at the Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead, where he had been working outside a mobile home.
He was shot up to five times and died at the scene.
Mr Branigan had been married only three weeks when he was killed.
Family members gathered at Ardee Court House on Tuesday, October 4, to hear the findings of the inquest, however, it has been subject to an adjournment until further notice, while garda investigations continue.
Deepest sympathies were passed to the victim’s family on behalf of the coroner’s office and An Garda Siochana.
"It is difficult to lose someone, especially so unexpectedly and tragically,” said Coroner Ronan Maguire.
"I extend my sympathies to his family.”
