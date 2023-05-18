Jury trial for young Finglas man accused of seriously assaulting garda

Laurence Nolan (33) is also accused of making threats to kill or cause serious harm to a woman and damaging the windows of her home

A young man accused of making threats to kill or cause serious harm to a woman and damaging the front windows of her home has been sent for jury trial.

Laurence Nolan (33) is also alleged to have seriously assaulted a garda during the same incident.

Mr Nolan was served with a book of evidence when he appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, of Springmount apartments in Finglas, is charged with seriously assaulting Garda Diarmuid Murphy at Deanstown Park in Finglas on May 16, 2022.

Mr Nolan is also accused of making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to a woman at the same time and place.

He is further charged with damaging the window in the front door and the front room window of the woman’s property at Deanstown Park, with trespassing at that property and resisting arrest.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Gerard Jones gave Mr Nolan the formal alibi caution.

The judge also assigned defence solicitor Richard Young and one junior counsel on free legal aid. He further ordered that a video copy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be provided to his legal team.

Mr Nolan was remanded on bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on a date in June.

The accused has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.