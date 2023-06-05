Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of murdering Fermanagh family of four in house fire

32-year-old Daniel Allen is accused of murdering three generations of the same family in a devastating fire

A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of a man accused of murdering three generations of the same family in a devastating fire.

Mr Justice O’Hara told Craigavon Crown Court jury it was the prosecution case that 32-year-old Daniel Sebastian Allen was guilty of the murder of four members of the Gossett family on February 27, 2018, in a fire at their home on the Molly Road in Derrylin.

He added, however, it was the defence case that according to Allen, “he had a suicide pact with the eldest two ladies… and that he didn’t have any part in the deaths of the youngest two.”

Denise Gossett, her son Roman, daughter Sabrina and grand-daughter Morgana

Allen, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, faces four charges of murder relating to the deaths of 45-year-old Denise Gossett, her son Roman (16), her daughter Sabrina (19) and Sabrina's 15-month-old daughter Morgana, and one count of arson with intent to endanger their lives.

Warning the jury that it would be a criminal offence for them to conduct any of their own research into the case, Mr Justice O’Hara outlined how local people in the village of Derrylin “saw that there was a fire in a cottage” and the emergency services were called.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, Allen “was standing outside and when the dust settled, four bodies were found inside.”

“The prosecution case against Mr Allen is that he was responsible for the four murders and for the arson of the cottage, but Mr Allen denies these four murders,” he told the jury.

The judge added that while he was not going into details at this stage, “if you are satisfied that there was a suicide pact for the older two ladies, it will be open to the jury to convict him of manslaughter rather than murder.”

Emergency services at the scene of the fire in Derrylin in 2018

Regarding the two younger victims, Mr Justice O’Hara said the jury could convict him of murder or manslaughter.

Adjourning the case until Tuesday morning and freeing the jury to allow them to return home, the judge said it would be “no surprise to hear” that the incident attracted considerable news reporting at the time. But he said that, as a jury, “you are absolutely not allowed” to conduct their own research of look up the media coverage.

“When you come to try this case, it is only on the evidence you hear in this court,” concluded the judge.

The trial, set to last until the end of the month, continues.

At hearing.