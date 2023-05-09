Verdict | Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E Jean Carroll

Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her

A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.