Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E Jean Carroll
Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her
A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her.
