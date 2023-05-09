Verdict | 

Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E Jean Carroll

Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her

Donald Trump

E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court in New York, © AP

Larry Neumeister

A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her.


Today's Headlines

More Courts

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos