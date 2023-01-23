Judge rules there is enough evidence to put eight men linked to Lyra McKee murder on trial

Following a two-day preliminary inquiry hearing, District Judge Ted Magill said: “I am satisfied that there is such evidence”

A judge ruled today that sufficient evidence exists to return for trial eight men charged with offences linked to the 2019 murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Following a two-day preliminary inquiry hearing at the Bishop Street courthouse in Derry last week, District Judge Ted Magill said: “I am satisfied that there is such evidence”.

Mr Magill had been asked during the two-day hearing by defence barristers to reject the prosecution's identification and video evidence but today he said such matters could be raised with the trial judge.

Two of the men returned for trial, Jordan Devine (22), from Bishop Street and Peter Cavanagh (34) from Elmwood Terrace, deny murdering Ms McKee (29), who was shot in the head when a New IRA gunman opened fire with a handgun on police lines during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on the night of April 18, 2019.

The six other local men charged with committing public order offences at the scene of Ms McKee's murder on the night she was shot are Joseph Barr (33) from Cecilia's Walk, Joe Campbell (21) from Goshaden Cottages, William Elliott (56) from Ballymagowan Gardens, Patrick Gallagher (29) from Pinetrees, Kieran McCool (53) from Ballymagowan Gardens and Jude McCrory (25) from Magowan Park.

In giving his ruling to return all eight of the defendants for trial, Mr. Magill said “The task of this court is to establish if sufficient evidence exists to put the defendants on trial. I am satisfied that there is such evidence”.

The District Judge then asked the court clerk to formally put the charges to each of the defendants, but none of the defendants replied.

All eight defendants were then returned for trial, on a date to be fixed, in Belfast, on their current bail conditions.