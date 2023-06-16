Judge rejects delay in case of Co Antrim woman (29) on schoolboy sex charges
Safron Smyth is on bail accused of engaging in sexual activity with a boy aged 13-16 years old.
A Co Antrim woman accused of sexually abusing a schoolboy will have her case sent to the Crown Court in two weeks, a judge has ordered.
While Safron Smyth (29) did not attend Ballymena Magistrates’ Court yesterday, a prosecuting lawyer told the court that the directing officer in the case preparation department was seeking an adjournment of the preliminary inquiry, which had been scheduled for June 29.
“The update is that they were waiting for the investigating officer to deliver files,” said the lawyer.
Defence counsel Neil Moore said that while there “may be some issue for the prosecution, there are no matters that we take issue with”.
District Judge Nigel Broderick rejected the prosecution’s request, ordering the preliminary inquiry to go ahead as scheduled.
Smyth, from Doury Grove in Ballymena, Co Antrim, is on bail accused of engaging in sexual activity with a boy aged 13-16 and of inciting him to engage in sexual activity on August 21 last year when she did not reasonably believe he was 16 years or over.
Before any criminal case can be elevated to the Crown Court, a district judge must be satisfied there is sufficient evidence to establish that a defendant has a case to answer, which happens by way of a preliminary inquiry.
Having heard that the alleged victim is now 15 years old, District Judge Broderick ordered the preliminary inquiry to go ahead on June 29 and advised that any issues can be resolved “between then and the arraignment”.
