Judge orders arrest of Dublin mum who skipped court over children’s truancy record
The Dublin woman could be fined up to €1,000 and jailed for a month if found guilty
A judge has ordered the arrest of a Dublin mother who avoided facing court over her children’s chronic truancy record.
The Dublin woman could be fined up to €1,000 and jailed for a month if found guilty of breaking the Education (Welfare) Act for not complying with an official warning to ensure her two children went to school.
The Child & Family Agency is prosecuting her, but she failed to attend her scheduled hearing before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Thursday.
The younger child is aged five, the court heard.
The primary school principal was present, along with school attendance officers, to give evidence, and the woman had been given legal representation.
Judge Halpin noted the inconvenience it had caused the principal and that the case was important but declined a request to proceed with the hearing in the woman’s absence.
Instead, he issued a bench warrant for her to be arrested and brought before the court, saying it would be more likely that she would engage then.
The minimum school leaving age is 16 years or the completion of three years of post-primary education.
Today's Headlines
Hutch n go | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch released back to prison after arrest for directing crime gang
appalling | Shocking video shows thug threaten resident during daylight Dublin catalytic converter theft
'Paradise' | Bonnie Ryan visits Mexico with husband John as six-week honeymoon continues
'terrible crimes' | Ex treasurer of well-known GAA club admits litany of sex offences against young boys
investigation | Gardaí ‘know identity' of newborn child whose skeletal remains were found in Cork
Simply The Mes-t | Paul Mescal gushes about life on tour with rumoured fiancée Phoebe Bridgers
Operation Thor | Three men arrested by armed Gardaí on M7 found carrying stolen power tools
'dire' | Tánaiste admits ‘it isn't best system' as 17,500 kids awaiting special needs therapy ‘left in limbo’
warrant | Judge orders arrest of Dublin mum who skipped court over children’s truancy record
'great fondness' | Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral