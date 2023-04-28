Judge hits out at ‘shocking disrespect’ as chef who murdered and decapitated Frankie Dunne gets life

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu (31), from Romania, handed mandatory sentence as Mr Dunne’s family say they will be ‘forever haunted’ by his death

Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu, a chef from Romania, was given a mandatory life sentence for the murder of Frankie Dunne

Frankie Dunne's family said he 'never lost their love and support'

A chef has been jailed for life for the murder of a father-of-three who was found partially dismembered and headless on the grounds of a derelict house in Cork by a man who was out looking for his missing cat.

On March 31, at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork, a jury of eight women and four men found Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu (31), a native of Branistea, Damobovita County, Romania, guilty of the murder of Frankie Dunne (64). The jurors reached their unanimous verdict after deliberating for close to eight hours.

The three-week trial had heard that Mr Dunne’s head was found in a bag on the grounds of Castlegreine House in Boreenmanna Road in Cork on December 28, 2019. His body was discovered under a tree in the property. His arms, which had been removed from his body, were “draped over the branch of a tree”.

Mr Nicholescu had no previous convictions. His account of what had happened was that he had stumbled upon two men who had carried out the murder when making his way in to a derelict period house in which he was squatting.

He claimed in police interviews in Romania that the two men had made him bag the remains of Mr Dunne.

However, Ray Boland, SC, for the prosecution had said that the “two phantoms” were like “baddies out of central casting”.

“They are comically evil – both bearded, one carrying a machete, one carrying a knife,” he said.

Today, at a sitting of the court in Cork, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that the evidence at the trial was at times “gruesome” and “distressing” in nature.

In imposing a mandatory life sentence on Nicholescu, he said that he had shown “shocking disrespect” to Mr Dunne by not only killing but dismembering him. Mr Dunne had been “bludgeoned with a bottle and strangled” until he was rendered unconscious.

He stated that although Mr Nicholescu had indicated through his barrister, Philipp Rahn, SC, that he accepted the finality of his sentence, he still hadn’t “expressed remorse” or given an explanation for what had happened.

Mr Justice McDermott said it was important to put the focus back on Mr Dunne, who was a much loved father-of-three, grandfather, sibling and cousin who had “a lot of engagement with his family”.

He said that the victim impact statement painted a clear picture of the difficulties Mr Dunne experienced, but also of the “better times” that he had with his family.

“This is an important opportunity to understand and recognise him [Mr Dunne] and what he meant to others.”

He offered his condolences to the family and friends of Mr Dunne following their loss.

Nicholescu, who had worked at the Silver Key Pub in Cork city, had fled the country following the murder. He was brought back to Ireland in September 2021 on foot of a European Arrest Warrant. He has indicated he will not appeal his sentence, which was backdated to when he first entered custody two years ago.

At a sitting of the court in Cork, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the evidence at the trial was at times ‘gruesome and distressing’ in nature

The trial had heard that the body of Mr Dunne could have remained undiscovered in bushes in the property only for local man, Joseph Pierce, who had received a call from his wife who was worried about their missing cat.

Mr Pierce gave evidence in which he said that he had lived in the area for over 20 years but had never stepped foot in the garden of Castlegreine House on Boreenmanna Road until the afternoon of December 28, 2019, when he decided to give the area a quick browse before it got dark.

Initially he was in disbelief at what he saw under a bush in Castlegreine House and thought it was a mannequin or a holy statue.

A victim impact statement from the Dunne family was previously read into the record.

The family said that Frankie Dunne was a loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend. They expressed their heartfelt thanks to Joseph Pierce.

The family said that only for Mr Pierce they could still be at a loss as to what happened to Frankie.

The Dunne family said that Frankie had “unfortunately succumbed to a life of alcohol”. However, they insisted that he had “never lost the love and support of his family.”

They stressed that they would “forever be haunted” by how their loved one had died.

“Some of the family have an awful fear of knives [since the murder]. It has affected our sleep and our wellbeing. It is difficult to function normally,” they said. The family said Mr Dunne was “mutilated and left abandoned”.

Mr Dunne’s family said in a statement that he was a ‘kind and gentle man’

The trial had heard that Mr Nicholescu made a joke to a co-worker about the circumstances surrounding Mr Dunne’s death. He said “Imagine…if the cat ripped off the head.”

The family said they found this “insulting, disturbing and sickening”.

Following the sentencing hearing, Mr Dunne’s family said in a statement that he was a “kind and gentle man.”

They indicated that in addition to his biological relatives, Mr Dunne had another family in homeless shelters and on the streets of Cork.

“They were their own community. One without their own front door or sometimes even a mattress to lay down on out of the cold,” they said.

Mr Dunne was residing in a dry house for people suffering from alcohol addiction in the months before his death. He also received support from his family. His funeral, which took place on January 8, 2020, heard that he spent the Christmas before his death with his loved ones.

At his requiem mass at St Mary’s On The Hill Church in Knocknaheeny, Cork, his nieces said that Mr Dunne loved his family, horse racing, fixing broken phones and getting a bargain at second hand shops. Mr Dunne was laid to rest at St Michael’s cemetery in Blackrock in Cork.