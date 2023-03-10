Jozef Puska to go on trial in June accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy

Ms Murphy was fatally assaulted while jogging along a stretch of the Grand Canal just outside Tullamore

The trial of a 32-year-old man accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy in Offaly last year is set to go ahead in June, the Central Criminal Court heard today.

Jozef Puska, with an address listed as Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is charged with murdering the 23-year-old primary school teacher at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on January 12, 2022.

Mr Puska is to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on June 6 of this year in a case expected to last up to four weeks.

Today at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the June 6 trial date would remain in place and adjourned the case to March 31 for an update on case progression.

Ms Murphy, a talented Traditional Irish musician and recent graduate from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, was working as a teacher at Durrow National School at the time of her death.