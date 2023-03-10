Jozef Puska to go on trial in June accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy
Ms Murphy was fatally assaulted while jogging along a stretch of the Grand Canal just outside Tullamore
The trial of a 32-year-old man accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy in Offaly last year is set to go ahead in June, the Central Criminal Court heard today.
Jozef Puska, with an address listed as Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is charged with murdering the 23-year-old primary school teacher at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on January 12, 2022.
Ms Murphy was fatally assaulted while jogging along a stretch of the Grand Canal just outside Tullamore known as Fiona's Way, in memory of missing woman Fiona Pender.
Mr Puska is to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on June 6 of this year in a case expected to last up to four weeks.
Today at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said the June 6 trial date would remain in place and adjourned the case to March 31 for an update on case progression.
Ms Murphy, a talented Traditional Irish musician and recent graduate from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, was working as a teacher at Durrow National School at the time of her death.
Today's Headlines
facing trial | Robert ‘Roo’ Redmond and sister sent for trial in connection with Jordan Davis murder
Wilde card | Filmmaker JJ Abrahams ‘can’t wait’ to return to Ireland to make series on U2 for Netflix
Not dundon yet | Mobster Ger Dundon faces two-month wait for sentence over €343k blackmail plot in UK
VICTIM SPEAKS | Exposed: Face of Co Armagh woman (41) jailed for raping sleeping man
'blew my mind' | RTÉ legend Gerry Ryan's partner Melanie Verwoerd says she spoke to late DJ through clairvoyant
date confirmed | Jozef Puska to go on trial in June accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy
guilty plea | Taxi driver (62) admits murdering his wife in samurai sword attack at their Dublin home
ASSAULT CHARGE | Dublin cocaine suspect shot during struggle with off-duty garda, court hears
'so sorry' | Armagh man who ‘killed’ neighbour (65) in a fistfight says he is lucky to avoid jail
cash seized | Gardaí seize €322k in cash following an operation in Dunmanway, Co Cork