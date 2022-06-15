Josh Dunne’s sister says she’s ‘ashamed to be Irish’ as delivery cyclist cleared of murder

George Gonzaga Bento (36) was yesterday found not guilty of any offence in relation to the fatal stabbing of the 16-year-old by a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

The sister of schoolboy Josh Dunne has said she's “ashamed to be Irish” after a delivery driver was found not guilty on all counts over his death.

George Gonzaga Bento (36) was yesterday found not guilty of any offence in relation to the fatal stabbing of the 16-year-old by a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

He was also acquitted of two charges of assault causing harm and of producing a knife in a manner likely to intimidate others.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Josh’s sister Jade Dunne said that Ireland’s justice system “failed my brother".

“Never thought I’d see the day where I’d say I’m ashamed to be Irish,” she said.

“I’m heartbroken that this has happened.

“It doesn’t make sense the justice system in this country is a joke!

“He was a good kid, he deserved justice, scumbags, I am so sorry Josh that the justice system has failed you,” Jade concluded, before adding the hashtag #justiceforjoshdunne.

Mr Bento, a Brazilian national with an address in East Wall in Dublin 3, denied murdering 16-year-old Josh Dunne at East Wall Road, East Wall on January 26, 2021.

Mr Bento also denied producing a utility knife in a manner likely to intimidate another in the course of a dispute or fight and denied assault causing harm to two other young men on the same occasion.

He said that he was acting in self-defence after being attacked by a gang when he and his friend Guillherme Quieroz tried to retrieve a stolen bike.

He said he pulled out a utility knife that he carried for cutting fruit and stabbed three people, including 16-year-old Josh.

Mr Bento took the stand during the trial and said that he and Quieroz had followed a bike thief through Dublin but when they tried to retrieve the stolen bike they were set on by a gang of men and youths.

Mr Bento said he feared for his life and that of his friend and that he used the knife to defend them from serious injury or death. He said he believed that his actions saved his and Mr Quieroz's lives.

The prosecution alleged that Mr Bento produced a knife during a "stand-off or confrontation" with a man on a moped who had stolen another delivery cyclist's bike. Josh Dunne and other youths arrived at the scene and got involved in the confrontation.

The prosecution said that Mr Bento exaggerated the danger he faced and knew at the time that the force he used was not necessary to repel the attack.

The jury took a little over eight hours to come to their unanimous verdicts following a six-week trial.