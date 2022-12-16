Jonathan Dowdall tells Gerry Hutch trial of death threats against his mum and kids

“I am an honest person,” Dowdall told the court.

FORMER Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall has told the Special Criminal Court that coming forward to testify against Gerard Hutch raised intimidation levels against his family to a “whole different level.”

Dowdall told the Regency murder trial that death threats had been made to his chlldren and “ this is why nobody comes in and gives evidence.”

The ex-politician said the reason he told lies to gardai when he himself was a murder suspect was because of the threat to his family and since then “everything he feared would happen has happened, and worse.”

Dowdall (44) was giving evidence for a fifth day in the trial of Mr Hutch for the gangland murder of David Byrne at the Regency.

He began testifying on Monday, when he alleged that Mr Hutch confessed that he and another man shot Mr Byrne.

The father of three was killed when five raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles along with an armed man in a flat cap and another gunman dressed as a woman stormed the hotel.

The attack at a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016 fuelled the Kinahan-Hutch gang feud.

Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Dowdall had also been charged Byrne’s murder but before the trial started he instead pleaded guilty to facilitating the killing, by helping his father

Patrick Dowdall to book a room in the Regency for use by the attackers.

His murder charge was withdrawn by the prosecution and he turned state’s witness.

Dowdall has made two main allegations against his former co-accused.

Gerry Hutch

The first is that when he drove his father to hand over the Regency room keys the day before the attack, it was to Hutch. The court has heard the room was later used by the raider in the flat cap, now-deceased Kevin Murray.

The second allegation Dowdall made was that three days after the shooting, Hutch met him in a park and confessed that he and another man had shot David Byrne.

The court has already heard tapes of a bugged conversation between Dowdall and Mr Hutch as the pair drove north weeks after the Regency murder.

Yesterday and today, recordings were being played of Dowdall's garda interviews after he was arrested on suspicion of murder in May 2016. Mr Hutch’s barrister Brendan Grehan SC asked Dowdall to comment on his responses to the gardai and repeatedly put it to him that he was lying.

Dowdall was heard in the interview telling the gardai he was an honest man and had never been involved in crime.

“I am an honest person,” Dowdall told the court.

“I didn’t tell lies to the garda, I couldn’t speak in the interview, I explained that, and I’m speaking now. Children as young as 10, their lives are under serious threat, they haven’t been in school since September, the schools won’t take them back.”

He said death threats had been issued on their Twitter pages.

“Even when I was charged with murder, no children were ever targeted”, he said.

His daughter had to leave her job, he said.

“Everything I feared would happen has happened, and worse,” Dowdall said, adding that “nobody ever went against them.”

Scene outside the Regency Hotel after the shooting

Mr Grehan put it to him he could have said nothing to the gardai instead of engaging with them.

He said Dowdall did not have to “praise” Mr Hutch in garda interview and tell them he was a “good man”.

“You didn’t have to say any of that,” Mr Grehan said.

Dowdall said he had learned a lot of different other things after that.

“No decent man threatens 10 year old kids, or 14 year old kids or gets people to ring my mother,” he said.

Mr Grehan continued to question Dowdall about what he told gardai in the 2016 interview. Dowdall said nobody had interfered with his family at that stage but since “I came out to give evidence, the levels of intimidation against my family” had risen.

He repeated that his mother had been phoned.

“Telling a 62-year-old woman she is dead and that my children are dead, this is a whole different level and this is why nobody comes in and gives evidence,” he told the court.

The court has heard gardai found a video of Dowdall torturing a man, Alexander Hurley, on a USB stick at his home when they raided it while investigating the Regency attack.

Dowdall was subsequently jailed for that offence, which was not connected to the Regency.

Mr Grehan asked him if the interview was before he knew the gardai found the USB stick.

Dowdall said he knew there was a "massive possibility" the gardai would find the USB stick before he was even arrested as he did not know where it was.

In the interview, he told gardai he did not remember where he was the day before the Regency attack. He had actually been to Northern Ireland that day and had driven his father to the Regency to collect the room key, Mr Grehan said.

"That is a lie," Mr Grehan said of Dowdall's claim that he did not remember. Dowdall replied: "Well, I did remember."

In interview, he told gardai it had been about five years since he had been in the Regency and described a "white collar event."

When Mr Grehan put it to him that was a lie, he said he had been in the car park at the Regency the day before the attack and "hadn't been in the Regency."

"So it's half a lie," Mr Grehan said.

"No, I was in the car park," Dowdall replied. Mr Grehan said he had told an "elaborate lie" where he embellished on his account of his last visit to the hotel.

Dowdall had told gardai remembering the day of the Regency was like remembering "The Twin Towers" but the day before "doesn't mean anything to me."

"You knew exactly where you were on the fourth and you decided to lie to the gardai," Mr Grehan said.

"I knew who was involved in the Regency and I couldn't say anything about the Regency," Dowdall said.

On the recording, gardai were heard putting to him that his wife had reserved the room using his father-in-law's credit card number and that his father Patrick Dowdall got the key cards.

David Byrne

"You would have to ask my father," Dowdall told the gardai.

He told Mr Grehan he had not known anything about the room or who was staying in it at that stage.

He accepted he had lied to the gardai when he told them he did not know where he was on February 4 and that he did not remember driving his father.

Mr Grehan asked him why he continued to lie to the gardai even though "you are telling the court that at the time you thought it was entirely innocent on your part."

"I was arrested, Mr Grehan, I couldn't say anything," he replied.

His cross-examination continues today.

Dowdal lis serving a four year sentence for facilitating David Byrne’s murder, while his father Patrick was jailed for two years for the same offence.

Before his evidence began, the court heard Dowdall was at severe risk and is still being assessed for the garda witness protection programme.

The non-jury trial is being heard amid heightened security at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Two other men are also on trial with Mr Hutch. Jason Bonney (51) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock and Paul Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue,

Swords, deny providing cars for the attack team. Mr Dowdall’s evidence does not relate to them.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.