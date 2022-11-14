Jonathan Dowdall jeep had tracking device when he drove ‘Monk’ to meet IRA after Regency shooting, court told

Meanwhile, two other men on trial with Mr Hutch failed in their legal challenge against the admissibility of evidence of their garda interviews

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s jeep had a tracking device on it when he allegedly drove murder accused Gerard Hutch north for a meeting with republicans after the Regency shooting, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

A senior garda said when he sought CCTV footage of the jeep in Northern Ireland, he was aware a device had been fitted to Dowdall’s Toyota Land Cruiser.

Meanwhile, two other men on trial with Mr Hutch failed in their legal challenge against the admissibility of evidence of their garda interviews. The three-judge court today ruled the evidence could be used by the prosecution.

Mr Hutch is charged with the murder of David Byrne who was shot dead in a gangland attack at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

His two co-accused, Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy are accused of helping the criminal organisation responsible by providing cars used to drive the assailants away after the shooting.

Mr Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was killed when three assault rifle-wielding masked gunmen, disguised as ERU gardai, stormed the Regency in north Dublin along with an armed man dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another in a flat cap.

The attack on a boxing weigh-in event happened as a bloody feud raged between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, Mr Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Mr Bonney (51) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny the charges against them.

Before the trial started, Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick were jailed for facilitating the murder by booking a room at the Regency for use by the perpetrators.

Today, now-retired Detective Inspector William Hanrahan gave evidence of seeking CCTV footage from the PSNI for dates including February 20, 2016. The court has previously heard Mr Dowdall and Mr Hutch allegedly went to Northern Ireland for a meeting with republicans that day.

Mr Hanrahan was working for the Special Detective Unit at the time and he was interested in the movements of Jonathan Dowdall’s Land Cruiser and its occupants. He was asked to seek footage from the Quays Shopping Centre in Newry and BP garage on Newry Road in Co Armagh.

In cross-examination, Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch, asked Mr Hanrahan if he had been aware there was a tracker device fitted to the landcruiser.

“I was, yes,” he replied.

He confirmed that the PSNI had supplied intelligence to Garda Crime and Security in relation to this particular vehicle in Northern Ireland. He was then contacted by Crime and Security to canvas another section of the PSNI for the footage. Mr Grehan asked Mr Hanrahan how he was aware that the intelligence about the jeep at the Quays and BP came from the PSNI.

“From what I was told,” he replied.

The court heard the Special Detective Unit investigated terrorism and was concerned about the movements of explosives and firearms by the IRA.

Earlier, The three-judge court ruled admissible evidence of statements and interviews Mr Murphy and Mr Bonney gave to investigating gardai before and after their arrest.

Their defence had challenged the admissibility of the evidence, arguing that Mr Murphy and Bonney had been initially unfairly questioned without being cautioned and subsequent interviews were tainted by this.

Both accused had already had their cars seized from them when gardai first questioned them at their homes without cautioning them in February 2016. Mr Bonney was interviewed on February 21 and Mr Murphy was interviewed on February 22 and they both gave accounts of their movements on the day of the attack, denying they knew anything about it.

Statements were taken from Mr Murphy under caution on March 3 and 9 before his arrest on May 30, when he was further interviewed. Mr Bonney was arrested on May 27 and was also interviewed.

John Fitzgerald SC, for Mr Bonney, had argued the initial failure to caution his client was a grave error and what he said “fed into” subsequent interviews. He also argued that the decision to detain Mr Bonney was based on incorrect assertions that his client was visible at some locations on CCTV.

Bernard Condon, SC, for Mr Murphy adopted the same arguments and said his client was in the “suspect” category when the garda failed to caution him. He maintained the process of detaining Mr Murphy amounted to a “rubber stamp” by gardai.

In the court’s ruling, Ms Justice Burns said the interviewing garda, now-retired Det Gda Alan Crummey, had accepted he had made a mistake in misreading a direction to caution the accused. However, he said he was on a fact finding mission and did not consider either of the accused suspects at that stage.

It was a “cornerstone of our democracy” that everyone had a right to silence and people had a right not to incriminate themselves, Ms Justice Burns said. However, people had a right to speak voluntarily to gardai and gardai were entitled to speak to potential suspects. The law did not require a caution to be administered to a person being interviewed in the ordinary way, even a suspect, when they were not in custody, she said.

Neither accused was in de facto custody at the time and their statements were voluntary, she said. Neither of the interviews contained any utterances in the nature of confessions - though they were of evidential significance, they set out their movements on the day and this was in fact exculpatory.

In both cases, what they said was read over to them and they agreed they were accurate. Most telling, she said, was the fact that when in custody, each accused referred back to their earlier conversations with the gardai without objecting to the process or resiling from what they had said.

Mr Bonney referred time and again to relying on his previous interview, she said.

While Det Gda Crummey clearly made an error, that in itself did not establish any unfairness to the accused.

There were no objective grounds for concluding there was any fundamental unfairness in the failure to caution the accused, she said, allowing the evidence to be admitted into the trial.

On Mr Bonney’s defence claim there was a “factual error” in the grounding of Mr Murphy’s detention, Ms Justice Burns ruled that no error had been established and the information about the CCTV was not inaccurate when taken as a whole.The decisions to detain both accused and extend detention were lawfully made, the court ruled.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.